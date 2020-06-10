Toby Hanson gets little time to himself.
The local traditional farmer owns more than 200 breed stock cattle, 10 chicken houses and grows acres upon acres of row crops. Time is at a premium and procrastination is a big no-no.
“You put something off and it will be two weeks before you can get back around to doing it,” Hanson said. “You have to stay on top of things or you get behind in a hurry. It doesn’t matter how tired you are; you aren’t going to be through until you get through.”
There is little spare time on Hanson Farms but Toby Hanson wouldn’t have it any other way. It all started with his father and mother Larry and Judy Hanson.
“None of this would be possible without Momma and Daddy,” Hanson said.
Hanson said his father was a Tallapoosa County commissioner when the family farm in Cowpens was built.
“Momma and Daddy managed to buy some land,” Hanson said. “They had chickens for 40 years and had some cows.”
Hanson had a career with Thompson Caterpillar and built four chicken houses on family property 14 years ago.
“I stayed with Thompson another two years,” Hanson said. “Then I built two more chicken houses and came home.”
Although the chicken operation is Hanson’s, his sister Cindy Jackson runs it as a second full-time job.
“She is a bus driver and teacher,” Hanson said. “When most people see her on the bus, she has already been up at least three hours in chicken houses.”
Hanson said his sister does a great job as there are a lot of little things that must be done for nearly 1.7 million pounds of chicken to grow.
“If they are not drinking, they are not gaining (weight),” Hanson said. “There is adjusting feed and water. There is not a day that something is not going on.”
Things happen even when there aren’t chickens in the houses.
“We have four to five flocks a year,” Hanson said. “It takes 56 to 58 days to grow them and then we take about two weeks to get ready for the next batch.”
Hanson said his father always had some crops to go along with the rest of the farm operations.
“Daddy planted sillage but never got big in grain,” Hanson said. “We are still not big in it but we grow it.”
Hanson said the farm grows corn, soybeans and wheat.
“We sell a lot of the corn to an ethanol plant and a chicken feed meal,” Hanson said.
Last year more than 150 bushels of corn per acre were harvested, the most in Hanson’s eight years of growing row groups. He hopes with more knowledge yields go up.
“We are still learning a lot,” Hanson said. “We are getting better.”
One of things Hanson has learned is the litter from chicken houses comes in handy.
“We measure the nutrients in it and take soil samples,” Hanson said. “We work with litter a lot. We have found we can do the same thing in five years with litter that takes 10 years with commercial fertilizer.”
Newer new equipment and technology have made the operation more efficient.
“We have GPS on the sprayers and spreader truck,” Hanson said. “We have saved money on chemicals and fertilizer. We have also gone from a four-row planter to a 12 and it has saved us time.”
Hanson also depends on an extended family to provide labor at needed times on the farm. Hanson said Mike Boyd and Michael East help with fencing and neighbor Bill McCright helps around the barns and pastures.
“I retired and had to do something,” McCright said.
The Hanson Farms operation farms property within a 25-mile radius of New Site. Some of the property is rented but it doesn’t stop the family connections as Judy is still involved.
“She fixes lunch,” Hanson said. “Not just any lunch of sandwiches. It’s a full lunch and she brings it to us and sets it up when we are working away from the house.”
The humans working on the farm and the chickens are not the only ones eating. Hanson cares for the calves of the more than 200 cattle broad stock and bulls he has.
“We do feed a lot, especially in the winter,” Hanson said. “It can be up to 10 tons a day including the hay.”
The farm was a passion of Larry’s and although he passed away in 2016, he is not that far away.
“He is buried over on that hill,” Jackson said. “He can still see everything.”
Hanson has a daughter, Olivia, who he is unsure will keep the family tradition alive, but he hasn’t given up.
“She is 15 and has other things on her mind,” Hanson said. “She will help when asked. She has a lot of knowledge.”
Hanson hopes the farm keeps growing. Growth and the possibility of Olivia taking over keeps Hanson motivated.
“I like to see growth,” Hanson said. “I built four more chicken houses in 2016 to bring the total to 10. Hanson Farms has been hard work but it has been good to me. I will keep it going as long as I can stand it.”