The cadet corps of Southern Preparatory Academy in Camp Hill usually travels to Birmingham in November to participate in the annual National Veterans Day Parade.
With COVID-19, their participation will look different this year.
“All normal participants put together a quick, one-minute video showcasing their organization or school,” Southern Prep Director of Marketing Becca Nelson said. “For us, we went with thanking our veterans.”
In the video, battalion commander Heath Norrell delivers a brief message of thanks to veterans, accompanied by ground and drone footage of the cadets marching.
“We want to thank all of our veterans for setting the example for us to follow,” Norrell said. “Here in Camp Hill, we know that we are standing on the shoulders of giants today because of your service to our great nation.”
The video ends with drone footage of the cadets aligning to spell out “Thank You” on the field.
“It was fun to put together and was really good to show everyone what Southern Prep is all about,” Nelson said.
The video will be part of the virtual parade, which will be streamed at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at www.nationalveteransday.org/event/national-veterans-day-parade.