Southern Prep’s aviation program in Camp Hill is in only its second year but it is already successful.
Daniel Tampa became the third student to complete a solo flight Wednesday in front of classmates and administrators. Tampa made three passes through the pattern around T.C. Russell Field in Alexander City with flight instructor Morgan Bennett sitting next to him drilling him on numbers and procedures. When Bennett finally got out, Tampa was the only occupant of the Piper Warrior II with Bennett a radio call away.
“I was shaking at the end of the taxiway,” Tampa said. “Then I turned (onto the runway) and throttled up and was fine.”
Southern Prep director of aviation Jake Norotsky said the feeling is common amongst first solo flights.
“They are real nervous just before the flight,” Norotsky said. “Then they get up there and they get distracted; they have to remember how to fly and they settle down.”
Bennett told Tampa he would remember everything from ground school through the lessons with her at his side.
“After you are up there, you figure out how to come down,” Bennett said.
Southern Prep contracts with Regina Brown who runs a flight school at T.C. Russell Field. Brown told Tampa before he started he would be able to fly solo.
“I told you you would get here,” Brown said to Tampa. “You think you will never get here but you do.”
It took Tampa three and a half months to go from starting ground school to solo flight. Norotsky said the school equips students to learn and it is the reason Tampa worked quickly through the process to soloing.
“He already had been in school a year,” Norotsky said. “He learned how to learn. It made it easier for him.”
Norotsky said the school teaches students how digest and retain information and in the end they learn more and faster.
Southern Prep plans to have more students completing solo flights soon. Norotsky said another student should fly solo before Christmas and more are flying and in ground school. The program is designed to get students a pilot license before they graduate. Norotsky said it will make the students more marketable.
“Many enter college to go to a flight program,” Norotsky said. “These guys will be a couple years ahead of everyone else. They will be able to get into (commercial) pilot seats a lot faster.”
Tampa said his father encouraged him to fly.
“It was something my dad told me I should do,” Tampa said. “I will be able to fly myself in the future and it will be cheaper in the long run.”
Tampa plans to attend Cornell University to major in hospitality management.
“They have the top hospitality management program,” Tampa said. “Auburn is the third option. I want to be able to take over my dad’s company someday.”