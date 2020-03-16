Southern Preparatory Academy has officially implemented online learning in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
After Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to close public schools until April 6, Southern Prep is making the choice to take precautionary measures as well.
According to its Facebook post Monday afternoon, Southern Prep will go to off-campus, online-learning “in order to ensure the safety of every cadet, staff, faculty member and beyond.”
Southern Prep wrote on Facebook it would be partnering with Edgenuity, an online-learning program. Teachers will be using Google Classroom and Zoom for distance learning and tutoring.
The Facebook post said Southern Prep’s cadets and families would be receiving more information regarding online coursework by 3 p.m. today.