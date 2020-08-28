Soups To-Go was started to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. But St. James Episcopal Church has extended the program after its success and growth.
“We realized we had a lot of people that came up and said, ‘Hey, I don’t really qualify for this but I would like some,’” St. James member Joyce Neighbors said. “Jesus said, ‘Feed my sheep,’ not feed my needy sheep. We decided to open it to everyone.”
The drive-thru Soups To-Go started earlier this summer to help with food insecurity in the area and has grown every week.
“It has really taken off,” Neighbors said. “We started doing about 30 (bags with bowls of soup). This week we did about 70. It’s thriving. We want to keep it going.”
More people coming through the drive-thru lanes at St. James means the team preparing the soups and sandwiches and desserts needs to grow too.
“It started out as seven people getting everything ready and serving,” Neighbors said. “Now we are in the process of getting more teams.”
Those volunteering are adhering to best practices to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by wearing gloves and masks during meal preparations and bagging similar to when the church was participating in the Feast of Sharing at First United Methodist Church of Alexander City.
The meals are available only from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays with no dine-in option because of COVID-19 guidelines.
“You get it and go; it’s a to-go option only,” Neighbors said. “We have people out directing traffic. We had cars three abreast in our parking lot picking up meals.”
Neighbors said the Soups To-Go ministry is here to stay for all who are interested.
“We are going to keep it going,” Neighbors said. “It’s for everyone like a nurse getting off a shift with nothing planned for dinner, they can come by and get dinner. We will give out bags to those delivering to shut-ins and the like, just let us know how many bags.”
No matter who comes through the drive-thru on Tuesdays at St. James, the original mission of the Soups To-Go ministry will remain the same.
“There are still those who are hungry in our community,” Neighbors said. “We are trying to help with one meal a week.”