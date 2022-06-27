Basic skills go a long way. Being able to change a tire might mean getting on the road faster.
Being able to check fluid levels might mean finding a leak faster.
Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department Director Sonny Wilson came up with the idea for his department to host a day camp for teenagers to learn a few basic skills many in their 30s, 40s, 50s and older take for granted.
“I see a lot of kids staying in the house playing Nintendos, computers or on these phones,” Wilson said. “We work a lot of teenagers during the summer and it amazes me the number of things they don’t know like changing a tire, checking oil, how to mix gas for a weedeater. It’s like we are missing the common sense part of things now.”
Wilson said the skills are not forgotten, it's just there is so much on parents.
“I know around here there are a lot of single moms and nobody has time to teach these things,” Wilson said.
Wilson was sharing the idea with members of a Friday Bible study group.
“We got to talking about being leaders in the community and stepping up to help kids,” Wilson said. “They were like, ‘Do it, we will help you.’”
The camp won’t just be Wilson standing in front of a group of teenagers. Wilson plans for the camp to be a little more interactive.
“I have some guys in the community like Tony Bishop,” Wilson said. “He’s helping teach things like how to read a tape measure, how to use a square, how to use a saw, how to put a drill bit in a drill. The city maintenance shop is going to help with teaching how to change a tire, how to check the oil, radiator fluid and wiper fluid.
“There are a lot of local business guys going to help.”
The name “Sonny’s Camp” seems simple and it is, but it also relates to Wilson who is multi-talented at constructing and working on things.
“It was my staff’s doing,” Wilson said. “They’re trying to be funny.”
Wilson said the camp will be on Fridays 8 a.m. to noon from July 8 to Aug. 5. Campers will meet at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex Gym.
“Depending on what we are doing that day we will bus them from there to wherever we are going that day,” Wilson said.
Registration is at the Sportplex Gym through July 1. Wilson said there is already a lot of interest in the camp.
“I was thinking we would have about 10 kids but it's already looking like a lot more,” Wilson said. “I may be doing two classes.”
Wilson said the class may grow to include more than just teenagers in the future.
“If this goes well, I have a lot of adult women who want a class,” Wilson said. “We may do it for them.”