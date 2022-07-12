Many will recognize the songs Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not?, When I Think About Angels and A Woman Like You.
More will recognize Rascal Flatts, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Trisha Yearwood, Kenny Chesney, Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Jake Owen, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Lee Ann Womack, George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton and Patty Loveless.
All will be represented in the Second Annual Lake Martin Songwriters Festival coming to the area July 27-31. The five days of music is hosted by Tallapoosa County Tourism and executive director Sandra Fuller said this year’s event will be even bigger and better.
“We are excited to add more songwriters and more venues,” Fuller said. “They have some great songs for some big artists.”
Fuller said the format will be similar to last years, a relaxed atmosphere where songwriters play to the crowd and perform some of the favorite songs they have written.
“Some of our songwriters have written for George Strait, Martina McBride, Reba, Cody Johnson and Lee Brice,” Fuller said. “They are all well known in the songwriting community. A lot of them have won Grammys and had songs be No. 1. It’s not just like one songwriter that has been recognized, multiple songwriters.”
This year venues such as Chuck’s, Bluffs and churches have been added.
“We added Chuck’s this year,” Fuller said. “The only reason they were not part of it last year was because they already had something scheduled. They were a big part of it last year in helping provide food.”
Fuller said the reason for the churches is some of the songwriters cross from country to Christian.
The writer’s round continues this year. Last year it was only at Copper’s Grill but Russell Crossroads has been added this year.
“We will have eight writers at each,” Fuller said. “We have a headliner for each, Charlie Argo at one and Adam Hood at the other.”
The main event is the concert in the middle of Main Street Saturday night.
“We are happy to have on the stage Jamie O'Neal who sang there is no Arizona,” Fuller said. “She wrote songs for Reba and Martina. Our headliner is Thompson Square. It will just be the duo, he and his wife. It will be them and their guitars.”
The festival features Charlie Argo, Terri Jo Box, Johnny Bulford, Kensie Coppin, Clare Cunningham, Blue Foley, Marla Cannon-Goodman, Cameron Havens, Adam Hood, Kristen Kelly, Josh Kiser, Jamie O’Neal, Heidi Raye, Ryan Robinette, Trick Savage, Thompson Square, Leah Turner, Brian White, Scott Sean White, Jessie Wilson and Emma Zinck.
Some were at the festival last year.
Fuller said she and Tallapoosa County Tourism cannot take the credit for organizing an event of this magnitude.
“We definitely could not do this without the sponsors,” Fuller said. “The big thing for us and the tourism industry is that it is all free, especially with our gas prices. With people traveling we want to be able to offer them something at no cost.”
Fuller sees the festival growing and continuing in the future.
“We are hoping to get in at Children’s Harbor,” Fuller said. “In the future we want to get them into the schools during band camp to help teach how to write songs. It’s baby steps growing forward.”
For more information about the festival and this year’s artists go to lakemartinsongwritersfestival.com.