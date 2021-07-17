Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Chad Wilson co-wrote Viva Lake Martin. The song came together quickly in the last month with a video filmed for the song on Lake Martin to help promote next month’s Lake Martin Song Writer’s Festival
It’s a dream come true. The Lake Martin Songwriters Festival will feature 15 songwriters including Tallapoosa County native Chad Wilson at 10 venues over five days with an appearance of superfan Dale Karl. Wilson will also debut his new song “Viva Lake Martin” during the festival.
Tallapoosa County Tourism director Sandra Fuller has been dreaming of an event to do something a little different.
“As a tourism director the commission wanted me to do an event,” Fuller said. “I kept thinking about what that would look like. Is it just the same concert or festival everybody has? I didn’t want to start an event that had to be huge to start with and what if it didn’t do well?”
The idea of the Lake Martin Songwriters Festival was born from Wilson’s songwriters retreat he held earlier this year on Lake Martin that Fuller attended.
“When I went to it and saw these guys and girls telling their stories behind their songs and they talked about family,” Fuller said. “All of sudden you thought they were your children. I thought about COVID-19 and how tough it has been on them. I just thought there are songwriters festivals everywhere.”
Fuller said she reached out to Wilson and the rest is history. The pair pulled in Main Street Alexander City’s Stacey Jeffcoat who helped Wilson last summer with the “A Little Love” concert on Main Street. “A Little Love” will be a part of the festival.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Dale Karl is a superfan from Tennessee who wants to get to the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The video Chad Wilson’s new song Viva Lake Martin chronicles Dale Karl surviving a calamity of errors on his way to Lake Martin.
“Our idea is for this to be lake wide,” Fuller said. “We have half of the events on the Dadeville side of the lake and the other half is on the Alexander City side of the lake.”
Fuller, Jeffcoat and Wilson each have their own part in organizing the festival and quickly.
“I help get the talent; I help with the schedule,” Wilson said. “They work on sponsorships, accommodations and food and all kinds of stuff. I can’t say the festival is all mine. The stars just lined up and we all get to do something we all wanted to do together.”
The festival starts Tuesday, Aug. 17 with a VIP event honoring sponsors and businesses who are covering the expenses for the free festival. Wednesday will see the songwriters at four venues around Lake Martin. Thursday will feature four different venues. Friday will be at Copper’s Grill where Wilson and others finished recording a video for a song to debut at Saturday’s “A Little Love” concert.
Venues will feature The Rodeo Club, The Social, Russell Crossroads, Coppers, Wind Creek State Park and more.
Wilson is bringing many of his friends including Charlie Argo.
Wilson spent a day filming a video for a new song “Viva Lake Martin” that will be released the first week of August to help promote the festival. The video features scenes and activities surrounding Lake Martin and Lake Martin Songwriters Festival super fan Dale Karl played by Kyle Smithson. Smithson was with Wilson as filming for the video wrapped up at Coppers.
“Lake Martin is amazing,” Karl told fans gathered to be extras in the video. “I got to see people jump off a rock. I got some peanuts.”
But the goats play into Karl’s tribulations to get to the festival.
“Goats, uhh, I got chased by goats,” Karl said. “I’m gonna have nightmares about goats.”
An extra asked Karl if he fell in love on his day at Lake Martin interacting with the locals and the goats.
“Whatever happens at Lake Martin, stays at Lake Martin,” Karl told the crowd.
Wilson said it’s part of Karl’s week-long journey from Tennessee to the festival.
“He has had a series of small castrastophies trying to get here,” Wilson said. “He finally gets here though and will make an appearance during the festival at the ‘A Little Love’ concert where the song will debut.”
Smithson explained some of what happens to his character in the video.
“Dale Karl is basically a superfan,” Smithson said. “I basically play this character that is over the top redneck and wants to get here to the Lake Martin Songwriters Festival. He is on a road trip to Lake Martin and everything under the sun happens. His truck breaks down, he is picked up by a mother with kids, who torture him. He finally gets down to Lake Martin and has the time of his life as a superfan.”
The video is based on the song freshly co-written by Wilson. Wilson had brought some songwriter friends to Lake Martin last month for a private party. They stayed and Wilson intended to write a song about Lake Martin but instead they wrote, “Who is They.” But Wilson didn’t give up on the song.
“I started the Lake Martin song on my own,” Wilson said. “When I got back to Nashville I wrote with (two others). We wrote rather fast.
“I had a song I started and they know nothing of Lake Martin. The two friends who have no idea about Lake Martin and haven’t been down here helped me with this.”
The festival was already in the works and Fuller knew of Wilson’s Lake Martin song idea.
“When we finished the song I called Sandra, sent her a quick copy,” Wilson said. “She called me right back and said let's do it. Within 24 hours of the song being finished we had plans to go into the studio to record and plans to shoot a video. All in 10 or so days.”
Fuller and Wilson hope the festival continues.
“It is something I have always wanted to do,” Wilson said. “It is something I hope we can continue.”
Fuller likes the idea of the festival becoming annual.
“We have other venues who were already booked for the dates we picked,” Fuller said. “We hope we can pull it off again and serve all of the Lake Martin area.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.