Gearing up for the Lake Martin Songwriters Festival, the list of artists is slowly being released with one calling Tallapoosa County his home.
Kyle Wilson said music is a part of his family.
“My grandparents had a gospel quartet so growing up in church I was always around (music),” he said. “It was my grandmother, all her sisters, my grandad and some other members of the family.”
Music trickled down through the generations with his mom playing the piano, his dad being a part of gospel music and all of his siblings having a hand in music as well. With his roots in Alabama, Wilson said if he had to put a label on it he would describe his music as Southern American.
“I don’t like to put too many labels on it like country, rock, blues,” he said. “That’s putting yourself into a box and I don’t like being in a box.”
Wilson said music is all about healing people; it’s not about fame or money, but connection. Additionally, he is excited about performing at this year’s songwriters festival partly to see familiar faces, but also to see what the festival brings to the community.
“With the festival falling in July, the heat of the summer, it brings a totally different vibe around the lake,” Wilson said. “It reaches out to people who normally wouldn’t be able to come out. I think it brings a totally different element to the lake and our whole little community there.”
When Wilson isn’t playing music, he’s generally found turkey hunting if it’s the right time of year or fishing. Wherever his job takes him, Wilson fishes nearly every day with a fishing pole in his truck and a collapsible pole for flights.
For most of Wilson’s music career he has been in the Nashville music scene and has played alongside multiple artists including Wayne Mills, Montgomery Gentry, John Rich, Joe Dee Messina and Riley Green.
“I’m back to writing and playing the music that I grew up listening to that I love so dearly, which is traditional, classic country music,” said Wilson, who has a new album on the way.
