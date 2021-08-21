Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The songwriters visit Children’s Harbor and the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The crowd at The Social take in the music of Cameron Havens and Chancie Neal at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Cameron Havens performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Tallapoosa County native Chad Wilson performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Tallapoosa County native Chad Wilson performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Eric Erdman performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Eric Erdman performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Eric Erdman performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Eric Erdman performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Lee Tucker performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Cameron Havens performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Campers spread out and even hung out near the edge of the woods at Wind Creek State Park as part of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Blue Foley, Kensie Coppin, and Cameron Havens perform at Niffer’s at Lake Martin as part of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Songwriter Kristen Kelly performs at Russell Crossroads as the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival made a stop on Highway 63 Thursday night. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The crowd at The Social take in the music of Cameron Havens and Chancie Neal at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The crowd at The Social take in the music of Cameron Havens and Chancie Neal at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The crowd at The Social take in the music of Cameron Havens and Chancie Neal at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The crowd at Zazu’s Verandah take in the music of Eric Erdman, Emma Zinck and Gabe Broussard at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Emma Zinck performs original songs fo the crowd at Zazu’s Verandah as part of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Emma Zinck performs original songs fo the crowd at Zazu’s Verandah as part of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Emma Zinck performs original songs fo the crowd at Zazu’s Verandah as part of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Emma Zinck performs original songs fo the crowd at Zazu’s Verandah as part of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Emma Zinck performs original songs fo the crowd at Zazu’s Verandah as part of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Dale Karl joins the artists at Kowaliga Restaurant Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Dale Karl joins the artists at Kowaliga Restaurant Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Dale Karl joins the artists at Kowaliga Restaurant Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Lead by Dale Karl the songwriters visit Children’s Harbor and the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Lead by Dale Karl the songwriters visit Children’s Harbor and the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Lead by Dale Karl the songwriters visit Children’s Harbor and the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Lead by Dale Karl the songwriters visit Children’s Harbor and the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Chad Wilson and Eric Erdman are joined by Marc Oriet on the porch of the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The songwriters visit Children’s Harbor and the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The songwriters visit Children’s Harbor and the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The songwriters visit Children’s Harbor and the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The songwriters visit Children’s Harbor and the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Chad Wilson and Eric Erdman on the porch of the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The crowd at The Social take in the music of Cameron Havens and Chancie Neal at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Cameron Havens performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Tallapoosa County native Chad Wilson performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Tallapoosa County native Chad Wilson performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Eric Erdman performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Eric Erdman performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Eric Erdman performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Eric Erdman performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Lee Tucker performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Cameron Havens performs at a VIP event of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival Tuesday night in Dadeville. The festival continues until Saturday with 17 songwriters performing at 10 venues around Lake Martin.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Campers spread out and even hung out near the edge of the woods at Wind Creek State Park as part of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Blue Foley, Kensie Coppin, and Cameron Havens perform at Niffer’s at Lake Martin as part of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Songwriter Kristen Kelly performs at Russell Crossroads as the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival made a stop on Highway 63 Thursday night. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The crowd at The Social take in the music of Cameron Havens and Chancie Neal at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The crowd at The Social take in the music of Cameron Havens and Chancie Neal at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The crowd at The Social take in the music of Cameron Havens and Chancie Neal at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The crowd at Zazu’s Verandah take in the music of Eric Erdman, Emma Zinck and Gabe Broussard at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Emma Zinck performs original songs fo the crowd at Zazu’s Verandah as part of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Emma Zinck performs original songs fo the crowd at Zazu’s Verandah as part of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Emma Zinck performs original songs fo the crowd at Zazu’s Verandah as part of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Emma Zinck performs original songs fo the crowd at Zazu’s Verandah as part of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Emma Zinck performs original songs fo the crowd at Zazu’s Verandah as part of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Dale Karl joins the artists at Kowaliga Restaurant Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Dale Karl joins the artists at Kowaliga Restaurant Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Dale Karl joins the artists at Kowaliga Restaurant Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Lead by Dale Karl the songwriters visit Children’s Harbor and the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Lead by Dale Karl the songwriters visit Children’s Harbor and the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Lead by Dale Karl the songwriters visit Children’s Harbor and the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Lead by Dale Karl the songwriters visit Children’s Harbor and the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Chad Wilson and Eric Erdman are joined by Marc Oriet on the porch of the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The songwriters visit Children’s Harbor and the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The songwriters visit Children’s Harbor and the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The songwriters visit Children’s Harbor and the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The songwriters visit Children’s Harbor and the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Chad Wilson and Eric Erdman on the porch of the Hank Williams cabin Thursday before their performances at the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival. The festival continues around Lake Martin until Saturday.
“I said, can you help sponsor us cause I couldn’t afford the cost,” Pace said. “He said if I would put his name out there he could help some. We met for the first time and that is all it took.”
Many of the songwriters in town for the festival have been to Lake Martin and stayed with Pace. In fact, The Pace Place is home to a few songs written by the songwriters featured this week.
“They have stayed at the house several times since,” Pace said. “(Songwriter) Kristen Kelly wrote one of her songs there at The Pace Place. She cut it last week and will be on her next album.”
Wilson and fellow festival performer Eric Erdman penned a tune a few months ago at The Pace Place — ‘Who is They.’
Pace just loves what is happening with songwriting and Lake Martin and believes that any one of the 17 writers could be the next big thing.
“I love hanging out with them,” Pace said. “The amount of talent here is unbelievable for every one of them.
“You listen to stuff on the radio. Listening here, it's not doctored up. The talent the big stars have is nothing compared to this group. It is all from the heart, not only voices but actually the songs. It’s time for these guys to break it and they deserve it.”
Erdman and Wilson have been going to songwriters retreats and festivals for a while.
“They’re good because you get to hang out with your people,” Erdman said. “You get to see people you haven’t seen in a while but they are also good for networking where you might find a co-writer for later.”
This week Erdman found somebody he wants to work with.
“I met Gabe (Broussard) here,” he said. “We sat at the house and played. I think we will probably write some together now. That dude is a monster.”
Another songwriter at the festival this week is special to Erdman — Emma Zinck.
“I feel like she is my little sister,” Erdman said. “She is one I have known for a while.”
Erdman has had some luck penning a theme song for a nationally televised show and four tours with the USO. But Erdman believes the 25-year-old Zinck is destined for more.
“She is going to blow up,” Erdman said. “She has a bunch of people in Nashville who are lining up to push her. She is a triple threat. She is a writer, player, performer. She has everything.”
Zinck said the few days of the Lake Martin Songwriters has been special.
“I think the area is awesome,” Zinck said. “We have been out on the lake every day.”
All the songwriters paid a visit to the Hank Williams Cabin at Kowaliga Thursday, about the same time of year Williams penned the song.
“That was amazing,” Zinc said. “I was like wow. What a way to get a bunch of Nashville songwriters to geek out.”
Something all of the songwriters have is entertainment value. All have either mastered the craft or working on engaging a crowd between songs. It’s something Erdman didn’t learn as he moved up the music scene in Mobile.
“I was playing bars where at the time it was kind of shut up and play,” Erdman said. “I was playing original songs, but it takes something like this festival to develop that skill.
Early in Erdman’s music career, he would play rooms like, “Here is a new song I just wrote and again here is a new song I just wrote.” But it finally came to Erdman.
“I had stories but was gun shy because if I did that at home it would be shut up and play.
It is a separate skill,” Erdman said. “You have to learn to play a quiet room because people have to be tuned in to hear the stories.
“Oh, they really like the stories. Then you realize sometimes they like the story better than the song. If you tell a good enough story, they will like the song even though it might not be great.”
Lee Tucker met Wilson at a retreat when Wilson invited Tucker to Lake Martin for a weekend.
“We’ve been buddies since,” Tucker said. “That is when we really hung out. I’ve been back and we played around here a couple times.”
Tucker is a storyteller in both song and entertainment value. He played his song ‘Dear Beer’ at the sponsor night and at The Square. It’s a simple song, but many related to it — how a single guy coming home after a night out on the town but not yet ready to go to bed. The libations of the Nashville night inspired Tucker to write it.
“I had just moved into this apartment,” Tucker said. “I didn’t have any furniture. I went to a TJ Maxx and bought some candles and a bar stool. I had a blow up mattress. I had my guitar and Coors Light.
“I went out to a bar that night and walked home. I couldn’t figure out how to blow up this mattress. I just was sitting at the bar with a Coors Light. I got my guitar out and was just like talking to the beer.”
The song is a bit crude and for a mature crowd but is entertaining nonetheless.
Zinck simply likes the family she has found in her five or so years in Nashville.
“It is like a community,” Zinck said. “You try to find your people. We all work together, write songs together. It’s really fun.”
Broussard has never travelled to Lake Martin but said he sees why so many people are drawn to it. But it wasn’t Lake Martin that brought Broussard to meet the other 16 writers here for the first time. The Louisiana native was a guest of another writer who was supposed to be here for the festival — Lance Dubroc.
“He was supposed to be here and couldn’t make it,” Broussard said. “He said I should come in his place. It has been amazing.”
Wilson gives all the credit for the festival success to Tallapoosa County Tourism director Sandra Fuller.
“It came together better than I could have dreamed,” Wilson said. “It’s all Sandra. My job was easy, to get the crew together.”
Festival supporter Andy Moore believes the festival will come together again on Lake Martin.
“We had a good turn out,” Moore said. “It’s the first year. We will get it going better next year.”
Wilson and the songwriters would love to do it again next year.
“A lot of them think its the best place they have ever been,” Wilson said. “They love it. I love seeing them love something I love. Especially the new ones. A lot of them have already been here. Some hadn’t but it has been fun seeing them enjoy it.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.