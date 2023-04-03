The summer long days will soon bring music-filled nights with the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival.
Getting Ready
While the festival won’t be here until July, the committee members already start planning in January. Although according to Tallapoosa County Tourism director Sandra Fuller, they probably never stopped.
“When we get finished at the end of July, we're already trying to recruit songwriters and figure out what we need to do differently before we even start meeting,” Fuller said.
The first year of the festival, Fuller said there were about 12 applicants, the second year about 70 and this year there were 120 applications sent in, but only 20 or so slots are available.
“You're reading every bit of their bios, you're listening to their music, you listen to how they sing, to how they perform — and everybody on board is doing that,” Fuller said. “Then we're all getting together and we're going, ‘OK, now we got to pick 20 or 25 people.’ For me, the hardest part is replying back to all the ones that you didn’t pick, especially when there are some amazing artists.”
While they are going through the applications, committee members also are recruiting the headliners for the festival. However, once they figure out who all is performing they then have to set up lodging for the artists and plan out the venues.
This year, the festival has 12 venues around the lake including Bluff’s Daiquiri Bar at Harbor Point, Chuck’s, Copper’s Grill at Stillwaters, The Destination Southwind Stage, Lake Martin Pizza, Lakeside at Bay Pines, The Local at 41 Main, Niffer’s at Lake Martin, Russell Crossroads, The Social at Lake Martin, Wind Creek State Park and Zazu’s Verandah.
Fuller explained each songwriter will play at three different venues throughout the week. The venues also act as sponsors, or partners, because rather than the venue paying the songwriter directly, it goes to Tallapoosa Tourism, which then pays the songwriter the agreed upon fee.
Another part of the agreement is a radius clause, where the songwriter cannot play within a 100-mile radius 60 days before the event. Fuller said this is done so when the artist plays for the festival it is a special occasion. Unfortunately, this does deter local songwriters from participating.
So, this year there will be a local’s stage added, which Fuller said is something she has been wanting to include ever since the festival first started. The local’s application is currently open for any artist in a 50-mile radius of the Tallapoosa County Courthouse.
From grassroots to widely known
The idea of the songwriter’s festival came from one night listening to music at The Mitchell House as a part of a songwriter’s retreat.
]Mitchell House owner Vivian Autry said she and Fuller were just listening to the music and they started talking about how cool it would be to have a songwriter’s festival like 30A or Key West.
Six months later, Fuller was pitching the idea to the Tallapoosa County Commissioners, Autry was recruiting people to be on the committee and before they knew it the Lake Martin Songwriters Festival was coming to life.
“We've gone from zero to 60 in three years and it's just a testament to how well our board works together,” Autry said. “We're taking everybody's strengths and using those strengths and making something really big — that not just Dadeville, not just Alex city (but) all of Lake Martin can be proud of.”
For 2023, the committee members of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s board is made up of seven individuals: Autry, Robert Gunn with Russell Lands; Steven Pace with The Pace Place; Trey Foshee with Blackberry Breeze; Stacey Jeffcoat with The Local; Keith Hiett with Copper’s Grill; and Skip Courtney with The Destination.
Fuller said on her end, the songwriter’s festival was part of the key she had been looking for. She said some places have cotton festivals, others have peanut festivals, but what was this area’s thing — turns out it was music.
“Last year, we figured out that we had roughly, going to venues, between 2,500 and 3,000 (attendees). We definitely hope that increases. Honestly, I probably couldn't even put a number on it but I will say that every venue was full,” Fuller said. “My goal always is also to bring in people that are not from here to spend their week here and let that be the vacation they pick.”
Fuller said the committee also sent out a survey in 2022 and estimated 12% of attendees responded to the survey. Of that 12%, more than half of the attendees were not from the Lake Martin area.
Fuller explained this helps drive the local economy because visitors are not just listening to music; they are staying in hotels, eating at restaurants and shopping in the area.
“The one thing that we wanted out of the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival is that it wasn't a one location event,” Fuller said. “It happened across the county and the Lake Martin area.”
This year’s songwriter’s festival is set for July 26 - 30. Some of the artists announced so far include Keith Stegall, William Michael Morgan, Marla Cannon-Goodman and Kyle Wilson.