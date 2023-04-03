songwriters
The Lake Martin Songwriter's Festival soon returns to the area. For 2023, the dates will be July 26-30 although there is plenty of prep work to be done in the meantime.

 Cliff Williams / The Outlook

The summer long days will soon bring music-filled nights with the Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival.

