Tri-County Children's Advocacy Center serves Tallapoosa, Chambers, Randolph, Coosa and Clay County. The agency works with law enforcement and the Department of Human Resources on child abuse cases.

The month of April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Tri-County Children's Advocacy Center (CAC) works every day to help prevent child abuse as well as support victims through the recovery process. 

