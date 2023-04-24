The month of April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Tri-County Children's Advocacy Center (CAC) works every day to help prevent child abuse as well as support victims through the recovery process.
Executive director and therapist Jacqueline Burgess said it’s important to spread awareness because child abuse is something that happens in every culture and every socioeconomic status.
“It’s heavy stuff we don’t like to talk about,” she said. “I appreciate there’s a month dedicated to allow us to go out in the community to talk about something that is happening every single day that we don’t really like to shine a light on because it scares us.”
Prior to the CAC movement in the 80s, when a child was allegedly abused, neglected, mistreated or a witness to crime, they would be questioned by multiple agencies — having to retell their story on an average of seven to 10 times.
Burgess said having to continuously repeat that narrative, at some point, the child shuts down and they can’t talk about it anymore. CAC was born to limit the number of times a child must tell their story as well as create a space where a child can tell their experience in a trauma-informed way.
CAC works as the liaison between the Department of Human Resources (DHR) and law enforcement. Both DHR and law enforcement have their own protocols and timeline. CAC works with both agencies to get everyone’s needs met. Part of this is done through CAC’s recorded interview process, which is conducted by a trained professional.
“We make sure we get their questions answered and it also keeps us accountable to make sure we’re not leading them in any way or putting words in their mouth,” she said. “Then that becomes a part of the investigation. Based on what they say in that interview, law enforcement and DHR will move forward however they need to.”
CAC also provides trauma counseling, body safety counseling that teaches little kids about physical boundaries, medical exams for sexual or physical assault, assistance for families going to court and prevention programs.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The prevention programs are often taught in schools within CAC’s service area. The programs may teach about preventing bullying, dating violence, defining what is rape. The programs may also fall under Erin's Law, which is about teaching children on how you keep yourself safe and how to report abuse.
Burgess said there’s a common idea that child abusers look like monsters. In reality, it can look like a neighbor, a loved one, a friend or an acquaintance. Also, she said child abuse is a complex situation that can make it difficult for a child to tell someone they are being abused.
“A lot of these kids still very much love their abusers. They miss their abusers. They want to come back home or whoever it is to see them,” Burgess said. “But that’s because they don’t necessarily separate the abuse and the love; it’s all tangled up together.”
Some of the signs of a child in distress are regressing in behavior, such as a child that was potty trained and is no longer potty trained. Another is if a child starts to have separation anxiety when this previously wasn’t an issue or a child has recurring, multiple bruises or general symptoms of anxiety. Burgess said these signs might not always mean they are in an abusive situation, but they are signs to talk with that child.
“All of those are signs that a child is suffering from some type of anxiety, and something is happening,” she said. “Whether it’s child abuse or not, we don’t know, but we can never ask too many questions.”
If someone suspects a case of child abuse, call DHR or law enforcement. Burgess said you want to report it, even if you aren’t sure because it’s better to be safe than sorry.
“The other side of it is if you don’t say anything, how many more months, years, are you going to be sentencing that child to?” she said. “Sometimes we are the voice of that child.”
Burgess said if there’s nothing wrong, they find there is nothing wrong, but at least proper agencies were able to check. Tri County Community Child Advocacy Center serves Tallapoosa, Chambers, Randolph, Coosa and Clay County. The agency can be reached at 256-307-1118.