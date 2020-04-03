As the spread of the coronavirus continues, jobs are becoming scarcer. Numbers for those requesting unemployment benefits are increasing weekly but some area businesses and organizations are actually hiring.
HMR of Alabama manages the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City and HMR vice president Scott Hurst said the community has always supported the home and its residents — veterans. Hurst said the home is always hiring staff and is reaching out to the community that has greatly supported it over the years.
“Bill Nichols State Veterans Home is proud to offer support back to a community that has always been so supportive of it,” Hurst said. “We are offering positions to those individuals who have been furloughed or laid off as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.”
Hurst said numerous nursing positions are available but the home is also hiring for ancillary positions such as maintenance and housekeeping.
“We also have positions available for housekeeping, laundry and dietary,” Hurst said. “We offer competitive wages and benefits.”
The home is always hiring nursing staff but Hurst said HMR offers a program for those wanting to start a career in nursing.
“We have nursing positions available, as well as opportunities for those who want to begin their career in nursing through a state approved certified nursing assistant (CNA) training program,” Hurst said. “Those individuals can earn a competitive income while training to become a CNA.”
Individuals can apply through the Facebook link on the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home page or through www.hmrveteranservices.com under the career tab. Hurst said restrictions are still in place for visitors at the home and asks all job candidates to apply online initially. Once an application is completed it will be screened and someone from HMR of Alabama will call a chosen individual to set up a phone interview to start the interview and hiring process.
Bill Nichols is not the only place looking for employees in the area.
AmTech is looking for team members to help build components of ventilators. Applications can be found at www.amtech.net/jobs/.
Other businesses are looking for employees in medical, trucking, customer service and food service sectors. Many of those job postings can be found through the Alabama Department of Labor website www.joblink.alabama.gov.
These jobs are just in time. The Alabama Department of Labor is reporting a large increase in those seeking unemployment benefits across the state including Tallapoosa County. For the week ending March 14, it said 18 people sought unemployment benefits, 52 the week ending March 21 and 394 for the week ending March 28.
Statewide, the largest sectors from which individuals sought unemployment benefits last week were 19,337 from unclassified, 17,632 in accommodation and food service and 11,486 claims in manufacturing.