If you live in the Dadeville area and find yourself the recipient of a reindeer candy-cane Christmas ornament or jar of peppermint hand scrub, don't be surprised.
The ornament and the hand scrub are two recent projects of the Lake Martin Creative Group, which meets every Monday at the StillWaters Residential Association for a new arts and crafts activity.
Kay Fincher, a StillWaters resident, started the club in April of this year, in part due to the influx of Lake Martin homeowners during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It started because I met a new person, a new resident, and she asked me if there was an arts and crafts club in the area. I said 'no, but we could try and start one,'" Fincher said. "We have a lot of new residents this year in StillWaters. Every year it seems to be more and more people coming here but COVID kind of pushed everyone here."
However, the group is not exclusive to those who live within the subdivision — anyone in the Dadeville area is welcome to join, Fincher said.
Each week, one of the 20-25 club members is responsible for coming up with an activity. Lake Martin Creative Group is split about half-and-half between crafters and fine artists, plus some just there for the fun. KD Larsen, who led the peppermint hand scrub project Monday, falls into the latter.
"I'm not very crafty so I was like, 'what can I do for the ladies that's more self-love, or a gift for someone else,'" Larsen said.
Carol Riddle, a recent Birmingham transplant, came up with the idea of making reindeer ornaments, which are being delivered to Dadeville Elementary School and handed out to all 608 students. The project is one of many community-oriented events Lake Martin Creative Group hopes to do in the coming year, Riddle said.
The Alexander City Board of Education is "very, very close" to securing a location for a Benjamin Russell High School campus at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex, all but ensuring the abandonment of a new school on the corner of U.S. Highway 280 and State Highway 63.