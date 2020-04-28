Some municipalities in Tallapoosa County are keeping their curfews for now while others are still evaluating their curfews.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced in a press conference Tuesday morning she will lift the state's current stay-at-home order 5 p.m. Thursday when a new safer at home order will be officially put in place.
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said Alexander City's 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is still in place until May 15.
Camp Hill Mayor Ezell Smith said Camp Hill's 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is still in place for now. The Camp Hill Town Council will reevaluate the curfew at its meeting Monday.
In Jacksons Gap, an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is also still in place. Mayor Jeff Walker said this will be discussed and reevaluated but at this time it is still in place through Thursday.
The Dadeville City Council met tonight and approved extending the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew through May 15.
Ivey's safer at home order still has many restrictions.
