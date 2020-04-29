With Gov. Kay Ivey’s Tuesday morning announcement some small businesses can start to reopen at half-occupancy Thursday.
Alexander City businessman Ralph Holley is relieved to see the noose being loosened on his furniture business Holley’s Home Furnishings and remains hopeful Ivey will soon allow other businesses to reopen.
“I am pleased we will be able to serve customers,” Holley said. “I’m hoping we will soon see restrictions being lifted for other businesses too. A lot of blood, sweat and tears have gone into these small businesses.”
The order still keeps businesses such as barbershops, beauty salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, bars and entertainment venues closed. Holley hopes all of the other businesses see some type of restrictions lifted.
“I know the struggle,” Holley said. “I will be happy when we get to see them start to reopen as well.”
Ivey’s new safer-at-home order will start as the current stay-at-home order expires 5 p.m. Thursday. It will expire May 15 but Holley hopes things will reopen a little faster.
“I need a haircut,” Holley said. “I don’t have much. I guess I could get a set of clippers and do it myself. Pretty much I just get it buzzed but if I did it, I’m afraid I would mess up on the back of my neck.”
Holley said his store already had a leg up stopping the spread of COVID-19 before Ivey’s order limited him to curbside and delivery.
“We were already being proactive before the stay-at-home order,” Holley said. “We had the sanitizers, the Plexiglas at checkout and were cleaning the door after every customer. Those things will continue.”
State House 81 Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) said he was surprised Ivey opened up what she did.
“This is a compromise,” Oliver said. “I know she is under tremendous pressure from the legislature to reopen the economy.”
Oliver said Ivey is trying to follow the recommendations from federal authorities on reopening states.
“She is trying to follow the national guidelines,” Oliver said. “We were one of the last states to have an outbreak so it stands to reason we would be one of the last to reopen. I expect reopening to be gradual.”
Holley is hoping the slow reopening will show Alabamians can shop and follow social distancing rules.
“A gradual step back into things is smart,” Holley said. “I hope everything goes well for everyone.”
Ivey’s new order allows for the reopening of beaches with restrictions and for elective procedures to start back up at the state’s healthcare facilities. Ivey’s order doesn’t lift the state of emergency Alabama is under leaving the question of curfews up to individual municipalities.
The Jacksons Gap Town Council set an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew that is set to expire Thursday. Mayor Jeff Walker said it’s unclear just how the town will proceed yet.
“As of (Tuesday) we have not discussed extending the curfew,” Walker said. “We just got the information from the governor and it could change.”
Camp Hill Mayor Ezell Smith and the town council previously enacted an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Smith said Tuesday the curfew will remain in place at least until the council meets next week via teleconference.
“We will talk about it and make a decision then,” Smith said.
Dadeville had passed a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew as the governor declared a state of emergency April 3. At Tuesday’s council meeting it extended the curfew until May 15.
“With the social distancing in place with the governor’s order we need to do our part,” Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith said. “We don’t want to have another spike in cases and more deaths.”
At its April 6 meeting the Alexander City City Council passed an ordinance allowing Mayor Tommy Spraggins to enact a curfew. Tuesday, Spraggins said the governor’s new order didn’t relax social distancing or allow non-work crowds of 10 or more people so he felt a curfew needed to remain in place.
“The curfew is helping us from the crowds getting together,” Spraggins said. “I think it has helped.”
Spraggins said he and other city leaders will evaluate the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew after May 15 but it is in effect until then.
Oliver said the public will have to accept everyone will have to make the decisions that are best for them.
“If a (business) makes a decision about how to (sanitize), you will have to make a decision if it meets your standard of cleanliness and whether or not to enter it,” Oliver said. “It boils down to you make your own decisions about your own health.”