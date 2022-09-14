Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama (BCBSAL) learned on July 8 one of its vendor partners, North Highland Company, LLC, suffered a significant cyberattack on their information technology systems. The incident resulted in the potential compromise of personal information of some current and former members of BCBSAL’s Medicare Advantage plan, “Blue Advantage.”
North Highland first became aware of the cyberattack on June 6 and quickly took steps to secure their systems and engage third-party forensic response experts to assist in their remediation efforts and prevent future incidents.
North Highland’s investigation into the matter determined the compromised personal information may have included demographic details (name, age and gender), as well as city, zip code and email addresses, for up to 8,700 of Blue Cross’ current and former Blue Advantage members.
In a press release from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, the company stated that North Highland has determined “no credit card information, no banking information or Social Security numbers were compromised.”
Additionally, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama stated they had “obtained assurance from North Highland that Blue Cross member data is no longer present in their active system environment.”
“Blue Cross is notifying in writing its current and former Blue Advantage members who may have been impacted by this incident and is offering them one year of free credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services,” the statement said.
Blue Cross also encourages anyone affected by this incident to contact Blue Advantage Customer Service at 888-234-8266 with any questions or concerns.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama has been providing insurance to Alabamians for over 86 years. Blue Cross offers coverage plans to corporations, individuals and the senior market. For more information about Blue Cross, visit AlabamaBlue.com.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.