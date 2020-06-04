Speedy trials could be a thing of the past for now due to COVID-19.
Courts suspended in-person hearings and trials more than two months ago to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. With criminal and civil court cases continued and new ones added to the system, social distancing now brings on even more issues to the already stretched court dockets.
Fifth Judicial Circuit Court presiding Judge Ray Martin has already been working on plans on how to proceed with in-person court hearings and trials going forward. In fact, Martin is working with other judges across the state as part of a task force.
“We are trying to come up with comprehensive plans,” Martin said. “The problem being the plans have to cover all size jurisdictions — Jefferson County on down. We have representatives from small, medium and large circuits (on the task force) to come up with a comprehensive plan to protect the public and how to move forward with the court system backlog we have.”
The issue of social distancing as the pandemic stretches on will stress the court system in ways for certain proceedings but not for things judges can handle from the bench.
“The non-jury things we can do a better job on in the short term,” Martin said. “The jury trials are much more difficult. That is one of things we have to work on.”
Jury pools are often quite large. To seat a jury for a capital murder case, more than 100 potential jurors could be summoned but with social distancing, it is not possible in current facilities with the current process of maintaining separation. It is something Martin is trying to manage.
“The big question is how to safely get jurors here,” Martin said. “How do we go through the screening process with as little personal contact as possible? It is all things we are working on now.”
Martin believes he has the start of a plan but it will look anything but traditional for the court’s normal setting.
“We are trying to go to measures to minimize the number of folks who have to come to the courthouse,” Martin said. “What I am looking at is a plan to divide the jury venire summoned into smaller groups staggered over time. Traditionally court has been 9 a.m. It may take all day to stay within the guidelines set up by the state department of public health and at the same time get a jury venire qualified.”
Martin said the initial jury pool will likely be called in several sessions over the first day of a jury term to allow for social distancing with potential jurors called at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to allow for minimal contact.
But another issue may arise could be the new excuse to get out of jury duty.
“We have got to make sure we have sufficient jurors that don’t fall under COVID-19 disqualifications,” Martin said. “They are not really disqualifications. You have someone who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive or in one of the high at-risk categories, you don’t need to be there.”
Selecting the jury is just the first step in the judicial process needing to be altered. Jury boxes are far from being appropriate under the new social distancing guidelines, not to mention jury rooms.
“You have got to spread the jury out,” Martin said. “You have got to have a room for deliberation that allows social distancing. It is not an easy process. Every step of the process is affected.”
It takes more than just judges to move criminal cases through the judicial process. District attorneys are responsible for trying criminal cases for the state. Jeremy Duerr was elected to the office of district attorney for the fifth judicial circuit four years ago and said the effects of this will be felt for a long time in the courts.
“It’s only going to get worse,” Duerr said. “It will likely take years to get over this. It’s a colossal nightmare trying to figure out what we are going to do, much less how to do it.”
The fifth judicial circuit stretches across Tallapoosa, Chambers, Randolph and Macon counties with five courthouses. Two of those courthouses are in Tallapoosa County. The circuit has three circuit court judges and each county has a district court judge. Each of the courthouses sees cases in district criminal court, district civil court, domestic relations, child support, juvenile court, circuit criminal court and circuit civil court. There are many hearings leading up to trials that have to be scheduled too.
Duerr and his cadre of assistant district attorneys depend on a schedule that has now been greatly altered and yet to be determined going forward. His office is tasked with presenting cases to grand juries, something that will have to be figured out in the post COVID-19 world.
“In July, we will likely not be able to have a grand jury,” Duerr said. “The grand jury room is small and the grand jury is made up of 18 people. We can’t have it there because of social distancing, but we can’t just move it into the courtrooms either. Most of them are scheduled with everything else going on. Right now the schedule is being made for 2021. In this circuit, we have 45 to 46 weeks scheduled.”
The issue just keeps compounding the longer the delay. Duerr and his assistants have cases ready to present to grand juries when they are called but Duerr can’t stop new crimes from happening.
“Every (felony) crime that has happened since will need to be heard by a grand jury,” Duerr said.
Duerr said delays due to the coronavirus will lead to issues with right to speedy trials and more. The process to get out of the backlog cases will be difficult because the courts district attorney offices went silent in the last two months.
“We didn’t stop working during the halt of in-person hearings,” Duerr said. “But there are parts of the process that go before the grand jury and jury. Those have been halted for now. It’s going to be chaos. I don’t see an easy answer to correct the matter.”
Martin said he and others are already working on a solution to get the courts moving again but the solution will be ever changing as guidelines for COVID-19 change.
“It is going to be an experiment,” Martin said. “We are in uncharted territory. The thing about it, we are already working on it. It looks like Sept. 14 would be the first time we can resume jury trials. There is a lot of work that has to be done before then. We hope to have something workable by the time we get there. It is a fluid thing. We have got to adapt to what happens. There has got to be a large degree of adaptability to what we have at the moment.”