A large American flag now stands as a guardian of the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home.
It has been almost a week since the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs announced nearly 90 residents and staff of the home tested positive for COVID-19 and eight residents died due to the coronavirus. Members of the Alexander City Fire Department decided the facility, its staff and the residents needed a sign from the community.
“We had to do something,” ACFD chief Reese McAlister said. “We have been transporting these guys and wanted to show our support of them.”
McAlister said the department has helped the veterans home with donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed things, but firefighters had been talking about doing something else.
“We were talking one morning and decided we would fly the large flag we have,” McAlister said. “We called and asked what day would be best so they could come to the windows and see it.”
McAlister said raising the large flag for a few hours is a small gesture but something everyone in the department felt needed to be done.
“It might not help them with getting over this but at least it lets them know we are thinking of them,” McAlister said. “We don’t know what else to do but to pray for them and show them we are thinking of them. They will get through this.”