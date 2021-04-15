The move to the new Alexander City municipal complex is on.
Two years of renovations and planning are complete and a few employees are already working in the old Russell Sales Office turned Alexander City municipal complex.
“E911 is up and running in the new building,” Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird said. “Police dispatch is there now.”
Hiccups during renovations and other issues pushed the original move-in date of October until after Baird took office. City employees have been helping make the move possible over the last few months.
“The IT department has been working diligently in making sure it all has happened smoothly,” Baird said.
The Alexander City Police Department has been packing up its building for the last month. It along with other departments have been moving records to the new office designed to consolidate most the city’s operations under one roof.
Police chief Jay Turner said he has been a part of three moves with the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force before ACPD’s move. Turner understands the issues for moving law enforcement agencies, especially evidence and firearms.
“Inventory, inventory, inventory,” Turner said. “We have to take down the serial numbers of all the weapons we have. Those include weapons turned over to us and those in the evidence locker.”
Turner said only law enforcement can move the items and vehicles are escorted during the move to maintain chain of custody for evidence in cases.
Turner said after police dispatch is up and running, patrol will likely be the next police division to make the move.
Baird said he hopes the police department is fully moved by the first of the week, followed by other parts of city government.
“We thank the police department for being the guinea pig for the move,” Baird said. “Municipal court will move next.”
Offices in city hall will soon be in the new municipal complex. The move from the current city hall requires its closure April 22 and April 23.
“We are going to shut down city hall completely,” Baird said. “The old city hall will be closed to the public during those two days. We are going to move on that Thursday and Friday.”