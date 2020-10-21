It’s been a long two weeks for Keely Thaggard.
Thaggard and Folds have been without each other for two weeks but not because of circumstances they control. The couple was in an automobile accident two weeks ago just south of New Site.
“They were going to get something to eat when they hit a bad spot in the road,” Folds’ mother Amy McCormick said. “He ran off the road; he snatched it back. The truck started to bounce and then it started tumbling turning over and over.”
It was about 3 p.m. two weeks ago the couple was separated ‘not even a quarter mile’ from Thaggard’s home.
“(Thaggard) was ejected early through the windshield,” McCormick said. “The truck then tumbled a good football field and Tyler was ejected. He came to rest just a few feet from the truck.”
The accident and injuries were severe enough both Folds and Thaggard were flown by medical helicopters to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Thaggard had surgery and was in the hospital wanting to be with Folds.
Thaggard came home just a few days after the accident following surgery but not before a few special arrangements were made. Two nights after the accident, Thaggard’s hospital room was rearranged to move her bed to see out the window. Across the way was the window to Folds’ room.
Thaggard has been home more than week but still struggles with her injuries.
“It’s been tough,” Thaggard said. “I did therapy for the first time last week. I can’t put weight on my right leg. I use wheelchairs and walkers to get around.”
Folds wasn’t as lucky.
“He is still on a ventilator,” McCormick said Monday. “He is heavily sedated. They have been wanting to do surgery on his hand and wrist but have been waiting on his head injury to improve some.”
While Folds’ injuries are severe and his condition is critical, McCormick is hopeful while tending to her son in UAB’s intensive care unit.
“It’s been a long 12 days,” McCormick said. “He is improving by the day. He is scheduled for surgery again later (Monday).”
Folds did have surgery Monday to repair his wrist and hand but luckily no surgery was needed for his pelvis. McCormick said things went well in the operating room.
Despite the progress, McCormick and Brian Folds are maintaining a vigil around their son.
“His dad sits with him during the day,” McCormick said. “I go at night. They have a policy of one visitor every 24 hours but have allowed us both to go.”
McCormick said they have been staying in nearby hotels and haven't been back to their home in Opelika since the accident.
“I have pretty much taken a leave of absence from work,” McCormick said. “I’m not leaving UAB ‘til my child leaves.”
Many of Tyler Folds’ friends have held fundraisers to help the Folds family with the costs. Many of those friends are involved in the truck meets Folds and Thaggard met at.
“They are doing these truck meets to help us,” McCormick said. “There is also a Gofundme. It is amazing what all they are doing. There are no words for it. It’s giving me chill bumps talking about it. There are so many gracious people out there. I could never thank them enough.”
Thaggard finds the support almost unbelievable.
“We are very thankful for the prayers and donations from everyone,” Thaggard said. “We are so very grateful.”
There are still a lot of unknowns for Folds.
“There is no talk of going home right now,” McCormick said Monday. “ The nurses have said they will try to wien him off the sedation and start waking him up, hopefully sometime this week. We don’t know much about his head trauma. We won’t know until they start to wake him up.”
Thaggard feels close to Folds. When she couldn’t sleep, friends found a jacket belonging to Folds for Thaggard to hold while sleeping.
“We are really, really close,” Thaggard said. “We are like best friends but we are dating.”
Despite being separated from Folds by a two-hour drive for more than a week, Thaggard is leaning on faith, hopeful she can once again hold Folds.
“God and prayer will pull us through,” Thaggard said. “It’s what’s keeping me together knowing God is going to help pull Tyler to pull through this be OK.”