SL Alabama
Buy Now

SL Alabama in Alexander City manufactures car parts for Hyundai and Kia.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

SL Alabama and JK USA have paid over $35,000 in fines in relation to a child labor investigation.

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you