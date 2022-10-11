SL Alabama and JK USA have paid over $35,000 in fines in relation to a child labor investigation.
Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Tuesday morning that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law.
The two businesses, SL Alabama, LLC, and JK USA, were issued fines of $17,800 each for “multiple violations of the Child Labor Law.”
SL Alabama, located in Alexander City, is an automotive supplier producing headlights and mirrors for Hyundai Motor Manufacturing. JK USA is a temporary employment agency providing workers to automotive suppliers based in Opelika.
Both companies were cited for: Three violations of employing a minor under the age of 16 in a manufacturing facility (3 violations = $15,000), two violations of employing a minors aged 14 or 15 in a prohibited environment (2 violations = $600), two violations of working minors under the age of 16 outside of permissible hours (2 violations= $600), one violation of failing to obtain the proper Class 1 Child Labor Certificate permit (1 violation = $50), one violation of failing to obtain the proper Class 2 Child Labor Certificate permit (1 violation = $50) and five violations of failing to obtain proper identification documents (5 violations = $1,500).
Both companies have submitted the penalties in their entirety.
The investigations into the companies and the SL Alabama facility were a result of a complaint. Following the complaint, an investigation of the facility was conducted by ADOL’s Child Labor Inspectors, along with representatives from the United States Department of Labor, the United States Department of Homeland Security and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
“The investigation determined that SL Alabama had employed three minors, aged 13, 15, and 15 in a prohibited manufacturing environment,” said an ADOL press release Tuesday morning. “All three minors were provided by JK USA, a temporary employment agency, but were performing work at SL Alabama. The minors were operating plastic bonding machines in a prohibited occupation and location. Two other 16-year-old employees were working without appropriate record keeping on premises.”
According to ADOL, neither SL Alabama nor JK USA had obtained any required Child Labor Certificates for any age group.
“JK USA provided the underage workers to SL Alabama and did not provide documentation regarding the three underage employees until required to do so by state and federal investigators,” the ADOL statement said. The minors had not been cleared by E-Verify, the web-based system that allows enrolled employers to confirm the eligibility of their employees to work in the United States but were still provided to SL Alabama by JK USA.
“This practice of providing and employing underage and undocumented workers is appalling,” said Washington. “Employee safety, especially the safety of children, is a top priority. These businesses violated the law and put these children at risk, and it will not be tolerated in Alabama. We will vigorously investigate any business or industry suspected to be participating in this illegal activity. We will continue to work with our federal partners, the U.S. Departments of Labor and Homeland Security, and our state Attorney General’s office to assist in any further investigations or potential criminal prosecutions.”
Alabama’s Child Labor Law (Title 25, Chapter 8) states no person under 16 years of age can be employed in any manufacturing or mechanical establishment.
“No person under 16 years of age shall be employed, permitted, or suffered to work in any gainful occupation, except in agricultural service, and except as otherwise provided in this chapter,” Alabama’s Child Labor Law states. “Any person 14 or 15 years of age may be employed outside school hours and during school vacation periods, so long as the person is not employed, permitted, or suffered to work in, about, or in connection with, any manufacturing or mechanical establishment, cannery, mill, workshop, or machine shop or in any occupation or place of employment otherwise prohibited by law. The presence of any person under 18 years of age in any restricted business establishment or restricted occupation shall be prima facie evidence of his or her employment therein.”
ADOL does not have statutory authority to levy criminal charges for violations of the Child Labor Law.
Multiple attempts to reach SL Alabama and JK USA for comment have gone unanswered.