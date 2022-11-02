SL Alabama

Kyungsoo Koo, president of SL Alabama, meets with employees Tuesday, Nov. 1, to announce charitable plans and increases in hourly wages for employees.

 Submitted / The Outlook

SL Alabama announced Monday afternoon that they would be increasing their charitable donations to local organizations and programs in an effort to show their dedication to the local community.

