SL Alabama announced Monday afternoon that they would be increasing their charitable donations to local organizations and programs in an effort to show their dedication to the local community.
The announcement comes just a little over a month after the manufacturing company found itself in an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor for the alleged use of child labor in their Alexander City plant.
SL Alabama, which officially began production in 2005, manufactures headlights, rear lights and side mirrors for Hyundai and Kia. The company was accused by the U.S. Department of Labor of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act and subsequently made to pay $17,800 in fines for the violation. Staffing agency JK USA also had to pay $17,800 in fines in relation to that investigation.
On Monday, representatives said the company had always been involved in the community and had given donations in the past.
“For years, we’ve given to charitable organizations, like United Way, the Sun Festival, Wildcat football and many others,” Kyungsoo Koo, SL Alabama’s new president, said. “But as we emerge from the pandemic, we believe now is a good time to make an even greater investment in the Alexander City community.”
That greater investment comes with a large price tag. SL Alabama has committed to donating $1 million to Central Alabama Community College (CACC) for workforce development projects by the end of this year, as well as $100,000 to United Way, $15,000 a year for 10 years to Lake Martin Economic Development Alliance, $15,000 to the Charles E. Bailey Sr. Sportplex for the rebuild of Imagination Station, $15,000 a year for 10 years to Alexander City Board of Education for improvements in workforce development at Benjamin Russell High School, $15,000 a year for 10 years to CACC for advancing workforce development, $15,000 a year for 10 years to the Lake Martin Chamber of Commerce’s Gateway Scholarship program, $2,500 a year to the Chamber for Partner in Progress program, $3,000 a year for 10 years to the Chamber’s Honor our Veterans Celebration and $825 to the Chamber’s Lead Forward Women’s Conference.
When all is said and done, SL Alabama plans to donate over $1.6 million in the next 10 years to the Alexander City area.
Sandra Howell, the human resources manager for the company, said the $1 million donation to CACC is to hopefully benefit local area students through improvements to either infrastructure or education programs at the community college.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“SL Alabama is committed to helping grow a vibrant workforce here in Tallapoosa County, which will allow us to have more local, direct-hire opportunities at our facility,” Howell said. “We’re also supporting a CACC Gateway Scholarship to improve technical training for students. This is our home. We live here. Our employees live here. We rely on the Alex City community, and we want the community to know they can rely on us to be a good corporate citizen.”
Many in local leadership spoke out after the allegations came to light and called for SL Alabama to acknowledge, correct and apologize for the violations outlined in the U.S. Department of Labor’s initial complaint filed in August of this year.
“The violations outlined in the complaint filed by U.S. Department of Labor in Federal District Court, August 22, 2022, admitted by SL Alabama, are violations of the trust and expectations the community put into the company when the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance (LMAEDA) recruited SL to locate to our area,” Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird said. “The City of Alexander City, along with the (LMAEDA), are working to make sure that the infractions are acknowledged, corrected and a strongly worded apology issued for the shame and embarrassment their actions have caused the City of Alexander City and the area.”
SL Alabama said they appreciated the support from the mayor and other community leaders.
“We greatly appreciate the mayor and other community leaders who have been supportive of our company as we make a renewed effort to invest in Alexander City,” Koo said.
Koo also said the company was dedicated to Alexander City and would not be leaving.
“We are staying here,” Koo said. “We are dedicated to Alexander City.”
The company has also announced increases in hourly wages across the board and improvements to break rooms and other employee areas at the Alexander City facility. SL Alabama employs around 680 people at the Alexander City plant.