Severe storms that moved through central Alabama Wednesday night and early Thursday morning were mostly subdued while moving through Tallapoosa County.
The line of severe storms spawned at least six tornadoes and left damage behind in several counties, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Calera.
Tornado warnings were issued across the state Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, beginning around 8:15 p.m.
Elmore County was under a tornado warning as a storm capable of producing a tornado was detected on radar as it came out of the Montgomery area. The warning was cancelled later, with no noted damage in Elmore County. The worst of the weather moved out of the area by about 2 a.m. Thursday.
The NWS says storm surveys could take a few days due to the "numerous areas in need of investigation."
The NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado with max winds of 110 mph touched down just before midnight in the Chelsea Farms area and stayed on the ground for more than four miles before lifting at 12:06 a.m. No one was hurt in the Shelby County tornado, but it caused extensive damage in some places.
The NWS also has confirmed EF-2 damage in central Bibb County and Montevallo in southwest Shelby County. The tornado's path stretched over 29 miles, beginning in Perry County and ending at the University of Montevallo in Shelby County.
The university reported one minor injury after the tornado Wednesday night. Multiple campus buildings, including two dormitories, were damaged by the storm, according to officials.
The school sent this message to students, faculty and staff Thursday morning:
"After surveying for damage through the night and into the daylight, University officials have confirmed three buildings on campus were damaged during last night’s storms. Vacca Hall, which houses the Alabama Traffic Safety Center, suffered significant damage. Brooke Hall and the 3D Art Building both experienced minor damage. Aside from building damage, some downed trees and fences, storm debris and detached roof shingles and gutters have also been discovered. We remain grateful that campus was not open at the time of the severe weather due to spring break. We ask that individuals who are not currently living on campus during the break refrain from coming to campus in order to facilitate further assessment, repairs and debris removal. At this time, the University plans to resume normal operations as scheduled on Monday, April 4. Residence halls will open as planned on Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m."
An EF-2 tornado was also on the ground for six miles in Perry County from Hamburg to Radford and EF-1 tornado damage was confirmed in Pickens County near Benevola Road.
A very brief EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Tuscaloosa County near Holt Lock and Dam and the Deerlick Creek Campgrounds. The NWS said the tornado was on the ground for approximately six minutes.
Before the storms
Before the much-anticipated storms could enter the state, the strong gradient winds forecast started removing roofs, knocking out power and starting a few fires.
“There are numerous areas of trees down across Central Alabama from [March 30] due to gradient winds ahead of the storms and other straight-line winds with the storms,” said NWS office in Calera on Twitter Friday. “We are reviewing areas of damage, but not everything is tornadic in nature.”
A metal roof was ripped off a downtown building in Tallassee and in fires spread throughout parts of Coosa County.
Dreamcatchers Comics and Collectables owner Steve Rogers noticed and heard a little something about an hour before the roof was torn from his rented building.
“We heard this big ripping sound,” Rogers said. “Then it stopped. It turned out to be the air conditioner on the roof. It tore the freon lines.”
Rogers thought all was fine then another gust peeled the roof of the building. The roof rolled off and then through the electrical lines powering downtown.
“It was loud,” Rogers said. “We waited briefly and then came outside.”
The power outage affected downtown businesses. Tiger Paw found its screen printing halted. It was printing jerseys for Dixie Youth opening day in Reeltown. Grove Station and its neon sign overhead on Sistrunk Street was dark.
The Tallassee Fire Department, the Tallassee Police Department, employees with the city and Alabama Power were on hand just before sunset to help people get out and block off the area.
Firefighters and forest rangers were stretched thin across four wildfires in Coosa County Wednesday, including three simultaneously, as high winds fanned the flames.
Nearly 700 acres were affected altogether, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission's wildfire reports. By the time the squall line reached Coosa County in the early hours of Thursday morning, the blazes were mostly contained, according to an Alabama Forestry Commission park ranger on the scene.
One blaze visible from U.S. Highway 280, on County Road 66 near the Mount Olive community, spread to about 146 acres of timberland according to the forestry commission. The forest fire was reported at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday after a tree fell on a power line. Wind gusts caused the flames to pick up quickly, with another five hours before the blaze was contained.
The County Road 66 blaze was soon followed by another forest fire on County Road 44 near Goodwater, reported near a residence at 5:26 p.m., that spread about 70 acres before it was contained at 10:19 p.m.
"There would have been more damage if the neighbor hadn't seen the fire, ran down there and actually stomped the fire out around the lady's house," Goodwater fire chief Elmore Unbehant said. "She called us and ran down there."
Two other fires that started in Coosa County earlier that day have since been contained, but as of Thursday afternoon, have yet to be controlled. The first fire, reported about 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, burned through 80 acres before it was contained at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The second fire, reported at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, spread across 400 acres in the area between Kelley's Crossroads and Weogufka before it was contained at 1:19 p.m. Thursday.
Statewide, the Alabama Forestry Commission reported 78 wildfires Wednesday, with 1,889.5 contained and 752 acres controlled so far.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are no active wildfires in Coosa County. The Outlook is not aware of any injuries or major property damage.