911 dispatchers share bond through work while serving as ‘calming voice’ for callers
If someone didn’t know better, they would think Donna Peppers and Alane Troglen are sisters.
Troglen and Peppers spend their days sitting across from each other sharing stories and picking at each other in between 911 calls.
“We pick on each other like sisters,” Troglen said. “We get along.”
Peppers said, “(Co-workers) say we’re sisters, we do see each other more than our families.”
The sisters from different mothers and fathers have formed a bond behind the screens, phones and radios of the 911 call center in Alexander City. Their interactions help them deal with the stress of the day.
“Keeping it fun helps us get through things,” Troglen said. “Some of the calls can be heart-wrenching and incredibly stressful, but you can’t let them hear your stress on the other side.”
The sister-like relationship also helps them complete tasks as one is assigned to directing the fire department and the other the police department. Watching the pair in a darkened room in the Alexander City Police Department lit by six computer screens a piece is like watching family help each other with chores.
“We help each other,” Peppers said. “I listen to her calls and she listens to mine. I will help take down information for (Troglen) and she will do it for me. If I miss something, I know she got it.”
Dispatchers in Alexander City take calls made to 911 and help direct the response of the Alexander City fire and police departments. Both agree callers and personnel shouldn’t hear if dispatchers are stressed on the phone or radio.
“If they hear stress in your voice, they become more stressed,” Troglen said. “You have to have a calming voice.”
Troglen said calls involving a police officer, firefighter, the elderly or a child are the most stressful. She remembering helping a caller with CPR.
“I had to walk outside afterwards and cried for like 30 minutes,” Troglen said.
Troglen has been a dispatcher in Alexander City for 13 years and Peppers has been on the radio for Alexander City for 25 years. Peppers spent a year at the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department in dispatch before crossing the Tallapoosa River. She said learning to deal with stress comes with time.
“I think it comes with experience,” Peppers said. “You have to remain calm during the call. Afterwards you can let it out.”
Peppers has also picked up some skills along the way having attended nursing school and is an EMT. Those added tools help Peppers but she doesn’t get to use them because of liabilities.
“I know more of the language and terms that a person on the street wouldn’t,” Peppers said. “We don’t do any diagnosis. We use our flip charts approved by the 911 board.”
Peppers explained if a caller calls in a heartache, dispatchers page out a heartache even if the systems seem far from it.
“They are under stress,” Peppers said. “We use the charts to figure out the response.”
The dispatchers work four days on duty and four days off with shift changes at 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. and rotate from days to nights with the police officer shift they are assigned. Even with the help of part-time dispatchers, they don’t get to fully relax during off days.
“We are on call for two of the four off days,” Troglen said. “It’s to help if someone gets sick or goes on vacation. We get released later in the day from on-call in case someone gets sick on a shift.”
On a normal day, dispatchers handle calls and dispatch personnel with Alexander City fire and police departments, emergency medical services and animal control. They juggle tasks, make decisions based which calls need attention first and listen with empathy as most voices they hear are under distress. If the call warrants it, they make the call to help get medical helicopters to the area and help organize mutual aid with other departments in the area in an emergency.
Dispatchers at the Alexander City 911 call center help call in necessary personnel when needed after normal business hours in the evenings, weekends and holidays for the light and power, the water and sewer and the street departments.
Due to call volume a week and half ago, Peppers was called in to help.
“I worked the Saturday we had the storm come through,” Peppers said. “From about 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. we had 300 to 400 calls with trees down and power outages.”
Dispatchers handle between 160 and 200 callers during a normal 12-hour shift.
Peppers and Troglen believe dispatchers are called to service.
Peppers was drawn to law enforcement watching her uncle Jasper Fielding serve as then Coosa County Sheriff. Instead of being in patrol, she got her start in law enforcement behind bars.
“I started out as a jailer in the Tallapoosa County Jail,” Peppers said. “I soon knew (being a jailer) wasn’t something I wanted to do. I saw an opening for dispatch and applied.”
Troglen explained working dispatch takes a different breed to deal with the stress of just hearing the calls but one trait they share with most in public service is serving the public in times of need.
“I am a servant,” Troglen said. “I’m dedicated to helping individuals who are experiencing crises. Knowing that you are working for the safety and well-being of your friends and neighbors makes this job highly rewarding.”