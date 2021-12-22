Courtney and Charley Burgess were born to the same mother at the same hour in the same month of the same year, but the two Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) are not twins. How can this be?
The answer is there's a third, blue-haired sister, Carley, who quit the ROTC program for shop class.
"She dropped out because she wanted to do welding," said Courtney, the oldest triplet by a few minutes. "She's kind of a rebel."
The NJROTC program, with a mission of instilling citizenship, service and personal responsibility, according to its website, is both a career-tech class and extracurricular activity at Benjamin Russell High School. The program is both academic and physical; some days students can be seen marching around campus in uniform, while last week they were reviewing the history of naval aviation ahead of a midterm test.
This year Courtney is cadet executive officer, or XO, for Benjamin Russell's NJROTC program. In the student chain of command, it's the second-highest only to her sister Charley as cadet commanding officer (CO).
When Charley was made CO earlier this year, she went to her instructors with a list of names for the half-dozen leadership positions within the 50-student program. But it was her instructor who suggested Courtney for the deputy role.
"The reason I say [Courtney] is ideal for it is XO is kind of the — I'm trying to put this nicely —the more authoritarian person willing to put the smack down, so to speak," senior naval science instructor James Stockman said. "Whereas the CO tends to be more general oversight. She'll give strategic guidance and it filters down."
But where she's willing to flex that muscle, Courtney is fair, according to her sister.
"I know her very well, so I know she won't take advantage of it," Charley said. "I know that, because I hate that the most when people in leadership like to take advantage and they're like 'Oh me, oh my, look at me. I have a higher rank, oh' — I don't like that."
When recruiting students to the NJROTC program, one thing the career-tech department is sure to stress is that it does not obligate military service. A 14-year-old signing up for the class on a whim is not the same as enlisting.
When Charley was a freshman — her first year in NJROTC — she went to the hospital for what she thought was appendicitis. Instead, she learned she had severe asthma, all but ensuring her medical disqualification from the military.
The news was potentially life-altering, but according to Charley, not crushing.
"[The military] was a little bit of a back-up plan, in case my big plans didn't work," she said. "That sounds very sad. It wasn't sad to me."
It speaks to Charley's fulfillment from the program that she stuck with NJROTC for another three years, rising to public affairs officer, executive officer and now commanding officer in her senior year.
"The big part about it is about the ROTC unit, it's not to enforce the military ideology or anything, like 'Oh you're in here, you got to go into the military,'" Charley said. "It's got a lot of outlets for you to learn things that you wouldn't normally learn in other classes. And getting out of that comfort zone, it's helped me a lot."
Courtney, in spite of her commanding presence as XO, said she's often surprised to discover her peers find her intimidating.
"For some reason, people who see me at first think that I'm a very scary person, but I'm not," she said. "I'm also like them, I'm a student trying to learn about how to get through life. I get a lot of people that say I look like a very strict teacher, which I don't really think that."
Despite being triplets, Courtney was held back in kindergarten, meaning she'll have one year left after Charley graduates this spring. Part of the logic of making her XO as a junior was so she could take notes on her sister's role as CO before potentially taking the helm next year.
If there's any sibling rivalry, it doesn't show.
"She's a very good leader," Courtney said. "I'm learning from her how she does things. Like, she writes things down about what other Navy units do, so we can learn from it and fix our mistakes."