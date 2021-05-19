A grant and loan application will soon be sent to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for extending the New Site Water department’s reach.
Jeff Harrison, an engineer with CDG, was at Monday’s New Site Council meeting to explain options of how the $1.1 million project to extend water to residents of Deer Trail, Simpson Road and Old Dutch Road could be financed, especially with the unknown of material prices that seem to be rising by the day. When first considered by the New Site Town Council 18 months ago, the project was estimated at approximately $850,000.
“We are seeing pipe prices going up,” Harrison said. “It has me concerned to look down the road.”
The council approved seeking a $1.1 million loan from ADEM’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and will see $500,000 of the principal forgiven as it signs loan documents in October. The town would be responsible for paying back the $610,000 over 20 years at an interest rate of of 2.2%.
New Site also has a $200,000 grant application into the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to provide water to chicken farmers on Narrow Lane Road.
“It is a great likelihood that we will get it,” Harrison said. “We have it from a pretty good source.”
New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame said Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) director Kenneth Boswell feels very good about it and the ARC application is in Washington D.C. Blasingame and Harrison said the ARC funds and nearly $140,000 in funds from the new infrastructure act would be used as a contingency if the already increasing budget on the $1.1 million wasn’t enough.
“We can use the balance of those funds to supplement the project if project costs go up,” Blasingame said. “We can also use those funds to help pay down the loan. There is no prepayment penalty.”
If the costs of the project continue to grow, the council has until it signs loan documents in October to back out.