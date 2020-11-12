As the weather cools down, many cozy up to fires and heaters to warm up.
Just because fireplaces and heaters were fine last year isn’t a reason to overlook fire prevention measures this year. Alexander City Fire Department Capt. Jeff Brewer said a few common sense actions will prevent a fire from escaping a fireplace or starting near a heater.
“There needs to be 3 to 5 feet of clearance around a heat source such as a space heater,” Brewer said. “That includes furniture, furnishings and clothing. The area around it needs to be clear.”
Brewer said he has seen a forgotten space heater start a fire.
“It was hidden behind a door and still plugged in,” Brewer said. “It was covered with clothing and other items. The thermostat did not cut it on until fall when it got cooler and a fire quickly started.”
More home fires occur during the winter months than during any other part of the year, according to Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI). Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires in the United States. More than 65,000 home fires are attributed to heating equipment each year. These fires result in hundreds of deaths, thousands of injuries, and millions of dollars in property damage.
ESFI said heating pads and electric blankets start nearly 500 fires a year. Carbon monoxide poisoning is the cause of death for 200 U.S. citizens each year.
Brewer said when use of heaters is no longer needed, they should be unplugged and put away and brought back the next heating season. Space heaters aren’t the only heat sources needing attention as the temperatures fall. Fireplaces and the heating portion of HVAC units need to be inspected annually to help prevent fires.
“Homeowners need to have a professional clean and check a fireplace and chimney before a fire is started,” Brewer said. “HVAC systems need to be inspected by a professional to make sure they are working properly before you use the heat.”
Once heating systems are safe, Brewer said it is a good idea to look at other fire safety issues.
“Everyone needs a working smoke detector that is properly installed,” Brewer said. “We just passed the time many use to change batteries. Also make sure to have a carbon monoxide detector. Escape plans are a must. Every area of a home needs two ways to get out. An escape from a bedroom can be the door and a window. If it is a two-story home, escape ladders are needed. Another part of the escape plan is a family meeting place so if a fire does happen, everyone knows where to go and meet.”