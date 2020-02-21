Signs welcome motorists to Alexander City on U.S. Highway 280. A sign welcomes boaters at the Alexander City boat ramp at Coley Creek.
Now a sign welcomes visitors flying to Alexander City’s Thomas C. Russell Field as a 3,500-pound sign was installed Friday morning.
“We want to make an impression on people flying in and out of our community,” Alexander City community development director Al Jones said. “They are some of the people we want to impress and leave a positive impression on.”
The sign with water-jet cut lettering was manufactured by Alexander City’s Robinson Iron. The massive letters were cut from a larger piece of steel by a high pressure water stream.
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins was happy to see a local company produce the sign.
“Alexander City is extremely proud to have a company like Robinson Iron here,” Spraggins said. “We are fortunate to have them do great work on a sign like this for the city.”
Robinson Iron’s sales and marketing manager Luke Robinson said the sign was a different type project for the company because it is not cast metal.
“It’s steel,” Robinson said. “We are thrilled to do anything in Alexander City. We don’t get the opportunity to create something here very often. It gives us a lot of pride to see our work here in Alexander City.”
The new sign arches across the road leading to Thomas C. Russell Field replacing two pillars with small plaques that once marked the entrance to the airport. The project was funded through grants from the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA).
“I am most appreciative to the AMEA for the economic development grants given by the AMEA,” Spraggins said.
Jones said the city is looking at lighting both the back and front of the sign.
“We want to make sure the great sign is seen both day and night,” Jones said.