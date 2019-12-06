Dreams do come true for Jim Pearson Elementary School second-grade teacher Shureaka Meadows. Ever since she was a child, she wanted to be just like her kindergarten teacher, Miss Jones, and played school with her dolls.
“I loved Miss Jones,” Meadows said. “I loved how she carried herself. I loved the way she nurtured her students.”
Originally from Elmore, Meadows graduated from Stanhope Elmore.
While Meadows was at college, she married Alexander City resident Earnest Meadows and had children. To support her family while in school, Meadows worked at a bank for 13 years doing various jobs.
“The bank was my way of paying my way through school,” Meadows said. “I followed my goal and I followed my dream. That’s how I’m here today.”
Meadows said she had to stay focused on her dream while working at a bank.
“I loved the job but I love kids, and in the finance field you’re working with adults,” Meadows said.
Meadows’ first education job was teaching pre-K at Holtville Elementary School in 2015. She moved to Jim Pearson a year later and taught second grade after a position opened up a semester after she started.
Meadows said she enjoys teaching second-graders because they’re a little more independent than preschool students.
“You can still cuddle them but they’re learning and growing at a faster rate for second grade,” Meadows said.
Meadows brings her financial experience into the classroom and is currently teaching her students about cent values. She also brings in soft skills such as working together as a team or how to adapt when things don’t go as planned like when she worked at the bank.
“We are big on, ‘This is my classroom. This is my family. We have to treat each other like we’re one big family,’” Meadows said. “So that’s something you learn when you’re working with people. You’re learning patience.”
Meadows loves working with her students and fellow teachers.
“I work with an amazing bunch of teachers,” Meadows said. “I like the fact that I can grow with students.”
Meadows loves her students so much she’s always a little sad to see them leave every year. She enjoys getting to know her students and learning things from them.
“I may take the smallest part from that student and I’m going to learn something from that particular student,” Meadows said. “If you can’t have fun, if you don’t have the patience to learn and grow then, it’s not going to be for you. I enjoy that with my students. I enjoy watching them grow.”
A challenge every year is learning her students’ personalities at the beginning of the year and understanding them so she can teach better.
“I love my job,” Meadows said. “I love what I do. That’s truly my passion.”
Meadows is grateful for her husband supporting her while she earned her degrees to teach.
“As I expanded through my career of going to school, pursuing my dreams of being a teacher, he was my No. 1 cheerleader,” Meadows said. “I’m thankful for that.”