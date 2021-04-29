Three people were arrested following an incident at an Alexander City shipping center.
The Alexander City Police Department responded to an altercation at a business on 7th Way Wednesday morning.
“A group of employees got into it in a bathroom inside,” ACPD Sgt. Sabrina Osborne said. “The three left and went to a car.”
Osborne said police officers heard gunshots as they got onto the property.
“Officers called out on the radio,’Shots fired,’” Osborne said. “The three left in a car, parked at a nearby bank and bailed.”
Osborne said witnesses were able to point out what direction the three offenders went and they were quickly apprehended. A gun was recovered nearby.
The three suspects were charged with trespassing by the business, discharging a firearm in the city limits and reckless endangerment. One person was also charged with possession of marijuana. The offender on video with the gun was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.
“Through video and witnesses we were able to put the gun in the hands of one offender,” Osborne said. “We could actually put the gun in his hands and he didn’t have a permit,” Osborne said. “One claimed the marijuana as his. No one would claim who fired the gun so they were all charged with the other charges.”
All of the charges the suspects face are misdemeanors.
“There are no felony charges due to lack of prosecution,” Osborne said.
The three offenders were transported to the Tallapoosa County Jail.