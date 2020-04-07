Cybercrime certainly hasn’t slowed. If anything, it has escalated with the arrival of the coronavirus. Hackers are finding the pandemic the perfect opportunity for them to take advantage of the vulnerable people who are fearful and worrisome.
“We’re all vulnerable right now,” Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said.
Scammers and hackers can pose as fake business employees and attempt to con people into providing their bank account information to rob them.
“So far we haven’t had any coronavirus-related scam incidents within the county,” Abbett said, “but that doesn’t mean that they’re not happening or could not happen in the future.”
There are some signs to look for when trying to determine whether a call is spam or not. Someone who is attempting to carry out a spam call might spoof the number, which means changing the caller ID number from the actual caller’s number they are using. It’s a step to prevent being identified or caught.
Another sign to look for is the spam caller will likely make demands, such as asking for personal information.
“Social media is also a big contributor to spam calls and hacking,” Abbett said.
Being cautious and careful when signing up for various promotional offers on social media sites is key to avoiding spam callers and hackers alike. Providing a phone number or basic personal information on social media sites or other apps downloaded increases the chances of dealing with spam calls and hackers.
“It’s a really difficult time now that everybody — mostly everybody — is working from home,” Abbett said. “Everybody is using devices and if an encrypted connection isn’t in use, it can be a prime opportunity for hackers.”
Abbett encourages contacting law enforcement and banks to resolve scam issues.
“Call the banks and call law enforcement if you have any questions,” Abbett said. “We will help you.”
Hackers and spam callers are not only using phone calls to trap people in financial trouble; they are also using emails and suspicious web domains. Hackers are going to great lengths to hurt others including creating fake World Health Organization emails asking for donations to help sell “immunity oil” for the coronavirus.
It is important to note there is no such thing as immunity oil for the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is a scam people are using to obtain funds. It’s important to be careful and cautious when it comes to mysterious phone calls and oddly worded emails. People should read the subject line of the emails carefully for some tale-tell signs and never give out banking information to someone over the phone.
“Be alert and cautious during this time please,” Abbett said.