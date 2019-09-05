The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department is once again holding a women’s self-defense class.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Bill Hough has been teaching the class for the department for almost two decades as part of community service programs where the sheriff’s department is trying to educate the community.
“Sheriff Jimmy Abbett has been adamant about providing programs for the community,” Hough said. “The women’s self-defense class is specifically designed for women to learn how to help protect themselves. This another proactive option for the community.”
Hough said the class is more than just a presentation.
“It is a physical class,” Hough said. “There will be striking of pads and they will be defending themselves.”
Hough said the class goes beyond how to strike an aggressor or defend from an attack.
“We will teach defensive tactics and strategies,” Hough said. “We teach how to be aware of others and their surroundings. We’re going to talk about awareness while shopping, driving, taking trips and being around the home. There’s little things they can do such as lighting around the house at night and being in a well-lit parking lot. Simple things can change making them a victim. Completing this class has always given individuals a sense of accomplishment and a sense of confidence.”
The class is designed for women of all ages. There will be two four-class sessions.
“They will have the option of attending a four-day class at Red Ridge United Methodist Church or a four-day class at The Arbor,” Hough said. “Both places said they wanted to host it and we wanted to give everyone the opportunity.”
The class will be held at Red Ridge United Methodist Church Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30 and at The Arbor Oct. 14, 21, 28 and Nov. 4. The classes are from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Those interested can register by calling Hough at 256-825-1034. There is a $25 registration fee.
Hough said the class has been popular through the years.
“I have been teaching it for 18 years,” Hough said. “We have had more than 200 students take the class.”