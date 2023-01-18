Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett takes the oath of office Monday, Jan. 16 at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville. Sheriff’s deputies and officers were also sworn in during the ceremony.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett took a familiar oath of office Monday, Jan. 16 at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville.
Abbett swore to uphold the duties of the office while his hand rested on a family bible.
After he was sworn in, the county sheriff’s deputies and officers were also sworn in.
There wasn’t anyone in the room that Abbett didn’t thank after the ceremony was over. He thanked his family in attendance, his wife of 55 years, deputies and officers, administrative assistants, local city leaders, police chiefs for Alexander City and Dadeville and the county commission for their support for the last 28 years he has served.
In this new term, Abbett is most excited about moving forward.
“I’m very enthused about [the new term]. You have to move forward,” Abbett said. “Law enforcement gets a bad rap on some things we do, but we try to train our folks in doing the right thing when nobody is looking.”
Abbett was especially appreciative of his wife for her support.
“The spouses of law enforcement go through more than anybody else,” Abbett said. “It’s incredible to have someone who supports law enforcement and supports you. She does support me. I’ve missed a lot of events over the years with my two kids, but she has been there.”
Abbett is looking forward to continuing the work that has been done in the county already, specifically the work in regard to illegal drugs.
“Our most common denominator [in local crime] is drugs,” Abbett said. “We have our task force — our multiagency task force — that we formed in 1995. That’s been a very big help there.”
In 1994, the citizens of Tallapoosa County elected Abbett for the first time. Prior to his first election, Abbett worked for the Alabama Department of Public Safety and with the Alabama Bureau of Investigation (ABI) for 25 years. He first became a member of law enforcement in 1968 when he was a State Trooper Cadet. In 1970, he was promoted to the rank of Trooper assigned to the Highway Patrol Division. In 1973 he was assigned to ABI and began his work for the Alabama Department of Public Safety.
