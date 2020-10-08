More than three million dogs are awaiting homes at animal shelters and rescue groups across the United States and a push is being made in October to find these dogs a home.
Lake Martin Animal Shelter Director Kim Hall said there are typically 20 dogs ready to be adopted from the shelter and as many as 30 more being held at the shelter for future adoption.
“At this time of year our space is definitely limited and we have a waiting list for intake,” Hall said.
Adopting dogs from the shelter frees up that capacity to take care of the many dogs in the Lake Martin area that are abandoned or surrendered.
“You can go buy a dog anywhere, but we have all of these dogs in a shelter that need a loving home,” Hall said.
The dogs in shelters come from a variety of situations — some are unwanted litters, many are unclaimed strays and several have been rescued from abusive environments.
But Hall said they all just need a little love.
“They are such faithful companions and they look up to us,” Hall said. You can save their lives by adopting from the shelter.”
Lake Martin Animal Sanctuary Director Jennie Zinn said the adoption process is transformative not just for the dog but also the new owners.
“It’s not just about the dog; it’s about the family,” Zinn said. “It can change an entire family’s perspective on rescue animals by just one adoption. You’re not just providing a home for a dog; you’re providing in some cases closure and help for a family that might be going through hard times.”
Hall said there are physical and mental benefits to adopting a dog.
“They help us physically, for one thing, with daily walks and help you mentally with stress relief,” Hall said.
And the dogs, Zinn said, are often scared animals that just need a safe environment to thrive.
“You’re giving life back to something that could have been killed or never gotten a chance to live a good life,” Zinn said. “Most all of our animals come to us with issues: flea infestations, heartworms, terrified of human touch. They’re always backing up when you put your hand down because they don’t know if you’re coming for a gentle touch or going to smack them.
“Some of them have suffered severe neglect or abuse and never know where their next meal is going to come. They’ll go and bury a bone for later because they don’t know when they’re going to get fed again.”
Debbie Kemsel of Montgomery recently adopted one such dog, Bruno, from Lake Martin Animal Sanctuary.
“He was so scared of everything,” Kemsel said. “You could literally drop a piece of paper or pen and he would freak out. He wouldn’t go outside or anything like that. We’ve had him two weeks and now he’s going outside; he’s following our little dog and wagging his tail; he’s sleeping in the bedroom with us — he’s made himself at home.
“My husband and I have rescued a lot of animals in 35 years being married and we’ve never had one scared like this, terrified of everything. We thought it would take a lot longer than this, even months, to get him to point he is now.”
The transformation of a dog like Bruno is an indescribable experience, Zinn said.
“To watch that tail wag for the first time is like watching a baby cry the first time when it comes out of the womb,” Zinn said. “Turning a dog that is completely in fear into a loving companion melts your heart … It’s a feeling of accomplishment.”
One obstacle Zinn said keeps people from adopting is not knowing the background of the dog.
“People go and buy dogs from pet stores because they know what they’re getting, it doesn’t come with issues,” Zinn said. “With adoption, you don’t know where the dog was raised or whether it was neglected. There’s a fear of certain breeds. People are scared of what they’re going to get. But it just takes a lot of love and patience. But you can turn these dogs into a wonderful, loving companion. Why not give an animal a second chance?”
Kemsel said the work is well worth it.
“There’s not a feeling to describe it, when you love animals like this and rescue one,” Kemsel said. “You give him or her a life they may not have ever had. Animals are dependent on you their whole life, like children. They have no voice; you have to be their voice.”