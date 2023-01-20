Alexander City resident Barron Rae Bevels entered her vehicle with her family on Jan. 5 planning to travel to a basketball game when she said a Ford truck stopped in front of her home’s driveway.
“My husband and my baby were in the car and he really slowed down, and I was thinking this is really weird, and he pretty much stopped right behind the vehicle,” she said.
The truck she said then passed her home located along Old Dadeville Road, and she proceeded to drive to her destination.
“We then saw them coming back, I first thought they were gonna try to run us off the road. I was very terrified. I had my 17 month-old daughter in the car,” Bevels said. “Then all of a sudden when they hit us with stuff, I didn't know what it was.”
According to Bevels, her husband then discovered their vehicle had been pelted with eggs.
“They egged us coming the opposite way, but we didn’t know where they went because when we turned around we couldn’t find them,” Bevels said.
The family quickly returned home to clean the vehicle as Bevels said egg residue can damage a vehicle’s exterior paint.
“It wasn't the easiest thing ever, but we wanted to make sure that we got it done, and one of my old classmates who owns a detailing company told us to bring it back for free since it happened,” she said.
Bevels nevertheless described the experience as intense, and said the delinquent behavior poses a public safety risk.
“If I wasn't prepared for them at all, and I didn't see them, what would have been,” she said. “My neighborhood is very narrow. What if I would have driven off the road with my child and my husband in the car.”
The use of eggs in the incident also perplexed Bevels considering the rising price of the grocery item.
“I wasn’t thinking about eggs, because eggs are way too expensive. That made no sense that someone would rather waste eggs, throwing them around, instead of keeping them,” she said.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the average consumer price index for eggs increased 60 percent during 2022, and skyrocketed from $1.93 to $4.25 during the prior 12 months.
High food prices seem, however, to have not curved the behavior.
According to the Alexander City Police Department, two separate incidents of egged vehicles have been recently reported. Deputy police Chief James Easterwood said two vehicles were egged three weeks ago along Highway 22 West, resulting in one vehicle suffering a cracked windshield.
“They were separate incidents but there were two vehicles, one behind the other, and both of them got hit,” he said.
However, Easterwood said the police department had no record of Bevels filing a report regarding the additional incident. Bevels said she had considered reporting the incident, but also had been caring for her sick daughter.
“I thought, ‘Do we call the police?’ But it was just too much for me at that point. My nerves were shot. She [my daughter] was really sick that entire week, and I had no sleep,” Bevels said.
Easterwood said no suspects have currently been identified in the reported incidents, but encouraged witnesses to contact the Alexander City Police Department.