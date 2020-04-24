When Gov. Kay Ivey mandated a shutdown on certain businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of those categories included nonessential close-contact service establishments, which Shay Donna Aesthetics falls into.
Owner Shay Rogers is a certified medical aesthetician, master cosmetologist and board certified permanent tattoo artist and makeup artist.
Although she cannot currently offer most of her services and her storefront is closed, Rogers is still selling products and expanded her line to include some at-home treatments.
“I am able to take at-home treatment orders for people to do on at home with instruction,” Rogers said. “These include at-home peels, micro-needling and facial masks.”
Rogers said these treatments are a good way to keep up with a healthy skin regimen.
“Monthly peels and masks are good for everyone in a regular skin care routine,” Rogers said. “It promotes good exfoliation and puts nutrients back into the skin. It’s not as intense as in the treatment room but it will still keep your skin where it needs to be.”
Customers can check www.shaydonnaaesthetics.com for product lines but social media is the best way to follow inventory and specials using Instagram @ShayDonnaAesthetics or Facebook at Shay.Donna.Aesthetics.
“I also encourage people to sign up for the newsletter through the website so I can put them on my email blasts that lists all the specials I will be offering,” Rogers said.
When products arrive, they can be mailed to customers, Rogers can arrange a safe pickup option and she also offers home delivery by car or boat.
As soon as Ivey allows for close-contact services to open, Rogers will be prepared.
“I plan to open up whenever they let me,” she said. “I am in the first wave they’re recommending and I plan to pre-screen each patient. I work one-on-one anyway so I’m not as concerned (about numbers of people) and I always wear gloves and a mask during treatments so those precautions are in place.”
When Shay Donna Aesthetics does reopen, Rogers said with every booked appointment in May, assuming she will be open then, each patient will receive a free customizable facial mask treatment.