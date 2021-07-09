Benjamin Russell High School will start the school year with new principal Shannon Benefield, who spent the last year in the same role at Radney Elementary School.
Benefield, appointed by the Alexander City Board of Education Thursday, will replace Dr. Anthony Wilkinson following Wilkinson's retirement from Alabama public education. Alexander City Schools has yet to name Benefield's replacement at Radney Elementary but started advertising for the job vacancy Friday. The position will remain open for the legal minimum of 14 days.
Alex City Schools public relations specialist Jessica Sanford said the school system expects the role to be filled by the first day of school.
"(Superintendent) Dr. (Keith) Lankford and his administrative team plan to move quickly in filling this position," Sanford said. "It's important that our faculty, staff and students begin the year with a principal in place — and we feel certain that will be the case."
Benefield said he was "excited" for his position at Benjamin Russell High School, where he started his educational career 2009 as a history teacher, football coach and basketball coach. In 2017 he became assistant principal at Alexander City Middle School before being promoted to Radney Elementary School principal in 2020.
"Alexander City Schools is pleased to announce Mr. Shannon Benefield has been named principal at Benjamin Russell High School," the school system announced on its Facebook page Friday. "His time serving students in grades five through 12 over the past 12 years will be a great asset to him as he begins his new role at Benjamin Russell.
"Mr. Benefield served in the United States Marine Corp. prior to beginning his career as an educator. He is married to Alice Crowell Benefield and they have two children, Camryn and Parker. He is excited to be returning to BRHS and cannot wait to hit the ground running.
Please join us in congratulating Mr. Benefield and, as always, GO WILDCATS!!!"