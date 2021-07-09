Alexander City, AL (35010)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%.