A Rockford man has been indicted on three counts of sexual abuse of child under the age of 12 and for violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).
According to court documents, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Nathaniel Matthews, 63, in July after an 8-year-old disclosed to her mother she was touched inappropriately by Matthews.
Court documents state the girl was visiting a family member in May and June when the abuse occurred. Matthews, the family member’s roommate, was babysitting the girl in Rockford.
The child visited with personnel with the Tri-County Child Advocacy Center in September for a forensic interview. Court documents state the child disclosed Matthews touched her private parts under her clothing while she was sleeping. The records also reveal another incident where Matthews placed the child on top of himself) and moved in weird ways like a worm before he touched her private area.”
The child also disclosed Matthews touched her on her bottom twice and showed her a naked photograph of his girlfriend.
Matthews was arrested Sept. 23. A Coosa County grand jury indicted Matthews in late October while he was still in the Coosa County Jail.
Court records show Matthews pleaded guilty in 2015 and 2017 to violation of the SORNA. He was given a suspended sentence of 15 years in jail and given three years of probation.
A search of court records for the state does not show Matthews’ offense mandating he register as a sex offender. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Sex Offender Registry lists Matthews of being convicted of first degree sex abuse but does not list a date or location of the conviction.
Matthews has a $160,000 bond available to him but is being held for a hearing on a probation revocation for the failure to report as a sex offender. Records for probation revocation stated Matthews was behind on payment of fees and fines but had missed only one appointment.