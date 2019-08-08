Alexander City’s sewer system had seven overflows last year and all were corrected, according to a report shared with the city council at Monday’s meeting.
The life expectancy of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, which was originally 30 years, was down to 8 years but improvements have extended it at least 10 years, according to the findings of the city’s annual municipal water pollution prevention program (MWPP), which the council approved unanimously.
No residential backups were reported in the last year in the collection system other than clogging of a lateral connection. The seven overflows are a stark improvement compared to the 60 reported in 2009 which led to the Environmental Protection Agency fining the city $25,000 and issuing a consent decree in 2014.
Public works department director Gerard Brewer provided The Outlook details on the seven overflows. All but one lasted two hours or less and the largest involved 18,000 gallons due to heavy rain. The average overflow was 787 gallons, excluding the 18,000-gallon incident.
The city has 150 miles of gravity sewer pipes to maintain and Brewer said 53% are clay, 22% PVC, 21% concrete and 4% ductile or cast iron. Some pipes are constructed of Bermico, which is similar to hard tar paper, sewer system director John McWhorter said.
About 28,000 feet of pipe has been repaired using the cast-in-place process, McWhorter said, and about 2 miles of pipe are replaced annually.
In its summary statement, the MWPP report said “the physical and structural conditions of our wastewater facility are good; the general condition of the sewer system would be rated good due to an extensive maintenance rehabilitation program”; significant pipe replacement or pipe lining is planned during the next five years; and contracts for manhole lining, root control and CCTV/cleaning are planned.
In other action at the meeting, the council:
• Approved the participation of the Lake Martin Tourism Association in the city’s local government health insurance program. The LMTA will reimburse the city for executive director Rhonda Saunders’ insurance.
• Authorized Mayor Tommy Spraggins to enter into an agreement with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission for an aging service grant of $10,607 for the senior citizens’ nutrition program at the Bud Porch Center. The agreement has been renewed for each of the last six years.
• Nominated Amanda Scroggins, Randy Dawkins and Scott Blake to the county board of equalization. One will be chosen by the Alabama Commissioner of Revenue to help consider protests of appraised values of real and/or personal property.
• Authorized Spraggins to waive the 6-inch water tap improvement fee to connect Stonebridge subdivision to the main line. The city has historically waived a subdivision impact fee and collected fees on individual lots. Developer Tim Evans said the existing water lines will serve 90 lots and Brewer said the subdivision’s entire water system has been installed.
• Authorized Spraggins to renew a lease agreement with the Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa for the Cooper Head Start Center.
• Authorized the submission of an application for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistant Grant for the Alexander City Police Department. The ACPD and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office will each get $9,663.50 from the grant for equipment.
• Approved a request for the 6th Street Park Family Fun Day hosted by River of Life Worship Center to be held Sept. 7 and waive permit fees.
• Approved a request for the second Benjamin Russell all-class reunion to be held Sept. 21 on the football field at the Sportplex and waive permit fees.
• Rescheduled the Sept. 2 council meeting to Sept. 3 because of Labor Day.
A council work session to discuss the new municipal complex is scheduled Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. at city hall.