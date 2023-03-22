Starting Friday night, a severe storm is predicted to be over Tallapoosa and Coosa County.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a slight risk, which is a level two out of five threat category, for that night and early Saturday morning. The risk level warns against damaging winds up to 60 mph and possible tornadoes.
The threat timing for the area will be from 2 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. Although the severe storm risk is issued from 11 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.
As the storm approaches, the NWS states higher threat levels are possible and advises individuals to stay up to date.
Reliable weather alerts are available through NOAA weather radios and wireless emergency alerts (WEA) on mobile phones. WEA will issue tornado warnings in the area.
Local weather alerts are also available through the Tallapoosa County Emergency Agency Management website, powered through EverBridge.
