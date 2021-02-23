Alabama’s 10th annual severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday begins at 12:01am Friday, Feb. 26 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday Feb. 28.
The holiday allows Alabamaians to purchase common survival supplies costing less than $60 free of state tax. Generators costing $1000 or less can also be purchased tax free.
Alexander City, Dadeville and Tallapoosa County are also taking part.
Tax free items include batteries, flashlights, fire extinguishers, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and first aid kits.
Coin, automobile and boat batteries are still taxable.