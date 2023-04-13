Tallapoosa County could face severe weather throughout Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued Thursday morning an advisory for Tallapoosa County, which indicates a slight risk of severe weather threat during the afternoon and evening.
The slight risk, level two out of five threat, entails possible tornadoes, winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. The threat timing spans between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. today with greatest chance of storms forecasted Tallapoosa County between 1 and 7 p.m.
Surrounding areas have also been issued severe weather threats with Elmore and Coosa counties also under a slight risk, an increase from Wednesday as the NWS previously forecasted as only having marginal risk for storms for the tri-county area.
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran advised individuals to remain weather aware.
Through the Tallapoosa County EMA website, individuals can sign up for local weather alerts powered through Everbridge. Additional weather updates can be found through NOAA weather radios and Wireless Emergency Alerts on mobile devices.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
