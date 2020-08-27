A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northwestern Tallapoosa County until 6 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
At 5:08 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located over eastern Lake Martin, or near Alexander City, moving north at 20 mph.
Hazards include 60-mph wind gusts and penny-size hail. Impact could include damage to roofs, siding and trees, NWS said.
Locations impacted include Alex City, Dadeville, Jacksons Gap, New Site, Goldville, Hillabee Creek, Eastern and Northern Lake Martin, Wind Creek State Park, Western and Southern Lake Martin, Susannah CRrossing, Maxwell Gunter Recreation Area, Horseshoe Bend National Military Park, Hackneyville, Dare Park, Eagle Creek and Horseshoe Bend.
"For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building," NWS said.