sweet pickins

After this weekend's severe weather, Sweet Pick'ins Farm woke up to find their strawberry crop was flooded. Owner Lewis Tapley said they are not sure what this means from them as far as opening date for the season.

 Submitted / The Record

After a weekend of rain, hail and damaging winds, flooding came next to Tallapoosa County. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

