After this weekend's severe weather, Sweet Pick'ins Farm woke up to find their strawberry crop was flooded. Owner Lewis Tapley said they are not sure what this means from them as far as opening date for the season.
After a weekend of rain, hail and damaging winds, flooding came next to Tallapoosa County.
“I walked out on the porch (Monday) morning and looked down and it looked like the Tennessee River out here … it was something else,” Sweet Pick’ins owner Lewis Tapley said.
Tapley said it’s still hard to say what kind of flood damage has been done to the strawberry crop, but he’s estimating 50 to 75% of the crop to be impacted.
As the field dries, Tapley said he plans to monitor the plants and see how the damp conditions have affected it. Shane Harris, Alabama Extension coordinator for Tallapoosa County, echoed a similar sentiment regarding the next steps.
“Until the water subsides, it is a wait and see on the extent of crop damage and potential loss,” Harris said. “Hopefully the plants will survive and have time to produce another spring crop. Fungal and rot diseases could be the next issue to battle.”
If there is any evidence of disease, Tapley said the most likely is botrytis, which is essentially a fruit rot. He said it can be cured fairly well, but the ground does need to be dry before tractors can be used to spray the crop.
According to its Facebook page, Sweet Pick’ins was originally set to open up for the season this week. Best case scenario, Tapley said it could still open in a couple weeks into April, but right now, he really can’t say for sure.
“We have never been down this road before,” Tapley said, regarding the flooding.
After talking with one of his older neighbors, Tapley said he doesn't think there has been a flood like this on Old Millers Ferry Road since 1979.
“Most people have a great deal of damage more so than us,” Tapley said. “I mean I’m retired. I do this because I enjoy it and the supplemental income, but you know, life will still go on for us. People that have much more damage and all — I feel for them.”
Through the past couple of days, Tapley said he has had people contacting the farm asking how they can help. As far as Sweet Pick’ins goes, he said sometimes the best thing is simply best wishes, thoughts and prayers.
