Multiple people were flown out by LiveSaver helicopter after a two-car, head-on collision on Highway 50 north of Camp Hill on Friday afternoon.
According to Camp Hill Police Department chief Danny Williams, there were a total of six injuries but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. Those injured were flown to UAB and Children’s Hospital.
Camp Hill Police Department and EMTs were dispatched to the scene of the collision just before 3 p.m. Friday after an SUV and a passenger car collided head on, according to Williams. Highway 50 was closed to traffic at the scene for about three hours as crews worked to clean up the scene.
Camp Hill was assisted by Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Services, ETS out of Auburn and LaFayette Fire Department.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency state troopers were also on scene and the investigation for the cause of the crash is ongoing.