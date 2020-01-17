President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will likely start next week but the debate may last months, if not years, regardless of outcome.
Representatives from both political parties have been tossing partisan volleys back and forth and Alabama’s delegation in Congress is split as to how an impeachment should proceed.
U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) wants to see an impartial process divorcing himself from names in an impeachment trial and will wait to see the trial’s format. Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) wants to see the U.S. Senate shed the proceedings and quickly.
Jones said developments over the last few days are concerning and he wants the Senate to hear from witnesses and see documents, something that appears more likely as the Articles of Impeachment were presented to the Senate by the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.
“We have to wait until we get sworn in and get into this proceeding,” Jones said in a teleconference Thursday. “I don’t think you can take any of that to the bank. I think all of the things we have seen over the last couple of days are troubling to a lot of people. There are folks who believe we should have a fair trial. How that ends up at the end of the day remains to be seen. I remain optimistic as a whole that my colleagues will also once they get into this and understand the gravity that they aren’t going to just try to push something through just to get a preordained outcome.”
Byrne fought the impeachment in the house and believe partisan politics led to the Articles of Impeachment.
“After a month of playing games, Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi has finally given up and sent her impeachment articles to the Senate,” Byrne wrote in a statement Wednesday. “I am proud to have fought against this sham every step of the way, and I hope that the Senate will move quickly to dismiss these articles. It’s time to finally address the issues the American people care about that Democrats have neglected while pushing their partisan scheme to overturn the will of the voters in the 2016 election.”
Jones said he will set aside political parties during the impeachment proceedings as a juror and hopes in light of new information almost every hour to see and hear from witnesses.
“We are still working to figure out what the rules and procedures of the trial will be but every day we are seeing more and more information come out,” Jones said. “It is almost hour by hour lately. We have seen a number of new documents released by the House Intelligence Committee.
“Just (Thursday), the Government Accountability Office issued a legal decision that the president’s directive to withhold funding for Ukraine was illegal under current law. The fact there so much new information just reinforces what I have been saying for some time now. We need access to witnesses and documents, especially if they have firsthand information – firsthand information from testimony and documents so as to test that information from all witnesses even those who have testified previously.”
Byrne said Democrats are still trying to control how the impeachment trial will unfold, which they have been doing for weeks.
“After a long, embarrassing month, the House will finally transmit the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the United States Senate,” Byrne wrote. “Yet I understand Speaker Pelosi and her managers will continue to push for witnesses in the Senate trial because, in their words, they want the facts.
“That claim is nonsense! House Democrats blocked the testimony of the whistleblower, DNC staffer Alexandra Chalupa, Nellie Ohr with Fusion GPS and, of course, the two gentlemen pictured to my left, Devon Archer and Hunter Biden!”
Jones hopes the Senate will hear from witnesses as he hasn’t made a decision about the outcome of an impeachment until he sees all the evidence and witnesses cross-examined by the president’s legal team. But is concerned with new information. He cautions all the public statements could come back to haunt some people.
“Some of this hasn’t been tested,” Jones said. “We have had a lot of information to unpack in just the last 36 hours with Lev Parnas and his media appearances. None of that has been tested with rigorous cross-examination. You have to look at his statements with a high degree of skepticism given where he is. But you also have to have an understanding that he is in a position that if he gets in front of the Senate or if he goes and makes a lot of false statements, it could be even worse for him.
“There is a lot that is going on. I am seriously troubled by what I have seen. I have not had a chance to study the GAO (U.S. Government Accountability Office) report that came out earlier today. I think that is another piece of the puzzle for this picture that the GAO said the president’s actions were illegal, not keeping with current law and didn’t do it the right way. It raises the question what was the purpose of just ignoring a law of the United States in order to achieve something.
“There are a lot of questions here that I am hoping that by the
end of this trial get answered and again I am hoping we will see and hear from witnesses that will help us put together the pieces of this puzzle.”
Some question Jones’ ability to separate himself from his friend and former Vice-President Joe Biden, but Jones said he can remain impartial just as he has always done as a lawyer and prosecutor. He stays away from the names. It is a stance he has had since the beginning of the impeachment proceedings in the House.
“What I am doing is I am focusing on the actions of this president...I look at this candidly in a way in which I remove the names,” Jones said. “I don’t look at this as President Trump or Vice President Biden. I look at it as the president or I look at it as a political opponent. I try to divorce the names because I think you really have to look at the actions and keep it seperate from the personalities. I am doing all I can to make sure that I divorce myself from that, unlike some of my colleagues who have said they are not going to be impartial and I am. I am making a concerted effort to do that.”
Jones hopes his colleagues in the Senate can do the same and finds it disturbing some Senators, who will serve as jurors in the impeachment, have already stated allegiance with the president.
“I think it is unfortunate,” Jones said. “I think people play to politics way too much in this. I said this from the beginning. I think they play to partisan corners and it’s unfortunate. In juries across the country people come with their life experiences and prejudices.That is not really the point. The point is can you set those aside in order to do fair and impartial justice and those questions haven’t been really answered or asked of these Senators. It makes this appear to be a much more partisan process than it should be. I think it should be a non-partisan process and I have said that from the word, ‘Go.’”
Jones still holds out hope his colleagues will come around to being impartial, something Jones’ oath and his experiences say he must do,. He does not want to vote strictly with a political party because the future of the nation could depend on the outcome.
“I hope they will want to give the president a full, fair hearing and that they will want to give the American people full complete and fair hearing,” Jones said. “I am being guided by my oath and experiences. That is going to be the soul guiding light for me as I make a decision in this incredibly important matter – not just for this current president and this current Congress but for future presidents and Senates and members of the House. This is a very somber moment in American history. I intend to treat it that way.
“At the end of the day, it is the American people who deserve to have confidence in what is going on up here.”