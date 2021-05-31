Hispanic dance classes are now being offered at the Cooper Recreation Center.
Herbert Harrell had an interesting request a few weeks ago and now the Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department has a new class.
“We had some parents seeking a space to teach their children Hispanic dances,” Harrell said. “They had been looking around and couldn’t find any space.”
Harrell said the parents didn’t need an instructor and everyone came up with a way to pay for the space.
“We don’t have anyone who can teach Hispanic dance,” Harrell said. “We just asked they open up their class to others.”
Harrell said they agreed and have entered their third week at Cooper Rec.
“It’s been great,” Harrell said. “It’s been interesting and fun.”
Harrell said the class has mainly children in it but the adults enjoy it too.
The class meets Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The new program is just in time for summer as the parks and rec department opens back up after the pandemic.
“We have a lot of interest from folks wanting to do things,” Harrell said. “It is great to see people want to come back out to the center again.”