The Camp Hill Police Department is looking for a suspect from a Thursday afternoon shooting.
“We responded to a call from dispatch of a gunshot victim in the area of Church Avenue and Alberta Street just before 5 p.m. Thursday,” Camp Hill police chief Danny Williams said. “An officer found an 18-year-old male victim and provided first aid.”
Williams said the shooting took place on Alberta Street and the victim made his way to a backyard near Church Street where a Camp Hill Police Department officer found him.
“He was taken by ambulance to Russell Medical and is being transferred to UAB,” Williams said.
Williams said the incident is still under investigation and police are looking for a person of interest who might have more information about the incident.
“We are looking for a juvenile driving a black 2011 Toyota Corolla,” Williams said.
It is the second shooting in three days.
“There are no connections between these one and the incident from Tuesday night,” Williams said. “We have not made an arrest in the Tuesday night shooting and are waiting to speak with the victim.”
Williams said both cases are still under investigation.