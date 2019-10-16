A Hackneyville man was found guilty of felony possession of marijuana Tuesday.
A jury took 43 minutes to find Oscar William Sherrer, 54, guilty of first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without insurance and operating an automobile with a switched tag.
Fifth Judicial Circuit assistant district attorney Kevin Hall said in his opening argument the State of Alabama would show Sherrer possessed marijuana for personal use during a traffic stop, had a previous conviction for possession of marijuana, possessed drug paraphernalia and had motor vehicle violations of having no insurance and driving with a switched tag.
Hall first called Tallapoosa County deputy sheriff Win Knight to testify about a traffic stop he assisted on in the Hackneyville area where Knight was assisting the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force. Knight said he walked up to the stopped vehicle and smelled marijuana.
“We had been in the area on drug complaints,” Knight said. “(Sherrer) stated there might be a baggie of marijuana in the car. He told us exactly where it was.”
Hall next called Sgt. Fred White of the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force.
“This is a case from when we were looking into narcotics in the area,” White testified. “I ran a tag and it came back from another vehicle. It had been swapped. I initiated a traffic stop. He pulled into a driveway. I later learned it to be his.”
White said he spoke with Sherrer and asked him if there was anything in the car White should be aware of.
“He said there was a blunt and baggie of marijuana in the center console,” White said. “I checked the door panel, under the seat and then the center console.”
White said in the console he found the marijuana, a partially burned blunt and an unopened package of cigarillos. White testified the blunt and marijuana were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for analysis. The report came back with the plant material being 1.009 grams of marijuana. White also said Sherrer had a 2006 conviction for possession of marijuana qualifying this charge for a felony.
The defense offered an explanation for how the marijuana got in the car. Sherrer’s attorney Robin McIntyre called Sherrer’s daughter Cynthia to the stand to testify Sherrer had just gotten into the car earlier in the day.
“I was selling the car to my uncle,” she said. “He stopped making payments. He was getting it from me.”
Cynthia Sherrer said she had talked to her uncle about picking the car up and having the keys ready. She said she drove her father to pick up the car.
“I asked (Oscar Sherrer) to take it to his house until I could do something with it,” she said.
Oscar Sherrer took the stand in his own defense. He admitted to having two prior felony convictions for third-degree burglary and second-degree theft along with the misdemeanor conviction of possession of marijuana. Sherrer first testified about how his daughter got the car.
“My daughter found it in a junkyard in Pell City,” Sherrer said. “They got it to start and she brought it to the house the day she bought it.”
Sherrer said he did not want his daughter driving the car with her four children.
“The tires wobbled,” he said. “There were holes in the floorboard. I didn’t want her on the kids in it.”
Sherrer said his daughter called him about helping pick up the car near the golf course in Jacksons Gap.
“She carried me there, Sherrer said. “I knocked on the door. He handed me the keys. I put a tag on it so I wouldn’t get pulled over. I went to New Site, got me a plate.”
Sherrer said his route from Jacksons Gap to New Site to Hackneyville had another detour when Sherrer turned down a road to avoid passing by law enforcement ahead.
Sherrer disputed the car having a console, the blunt or marijuana being his or having the ability to detect odors.
“I can’t really smell nothing,” Sherrer said. “It started when I was removing asbestos off apartments in Chattanooga, (Tennessee).”
Under cross examination Hall questioned Sherrer about going from Jacksons Gap to New Site to get to Hackneyville.
“I like the plates at Foodland,” Sherrer said. “I’m single; I don’t cook. They put vegetables on their plates.”
Sherrer initially asked to be sentenced by Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Steven Perryman immediately despite sentencing guidelines stating he should be sentenced to prison for between 18 and 97 months.
“I have an autistic son,” Sherrer said. “I take care of my mother and father. I have a doctor’s appointment.”
McIntryre stepped in trying to prevent Sherrer going straight to a state prison.
“He qualifies for community corrections,” McIntryre said. “I think it is in his best interests to wait.”
Community corrections is a program allowing state inmates to remain in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections but released home. It is similar to probation but with tighter rules and guidelines. It has its own application process.
Sherrer was remanded to the Tallapoosa County to await sentencing in front of Perryman again Oct. 29 for sentencing.